The 12th annual Growing Sustainable Communities Conference will take place Thursday-Friday, Oct. 24-25, at the Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., Dubuque.
This year's keynote speakers include:
- Dr. Lilia A. Abron, CEO/president and founder of PEER Consultants, P.C. She is the first African-American woman in the nation to earn a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and the first African-American to start an engineering consulting firm focused on the environment and its environmental issues.
- Jim Shultz, who is the founder and executive director of The Democracy Center. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. Schultz has worked for more than 40 years in public policy and citizen advocacy, including a decade as a global advocacy advisor to UNICEF.
- Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist whose research focuses on understanding what climate change means for people and the places where we live. She is a professor at Texas Tech University, she hosts the PBS digital series "Global Weirding" and has been named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People and Fortune’s 50 World’s Greatest Leaders.
Registration for the conference can be found at gscdubuque.com.