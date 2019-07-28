Farmland Leasing and Management workshops will take place across much of Iowa from Monday, July 29, through Thursday, Aug. 15, including in three area counties.
Sponsored by the Iowa State University Extension, the workshops are designed to answer questions that landowners and tenants have about farmland leasing and land management issues. Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm & Agribusiness Management Specialist will the speaker.
Area workshops include:
Tuesday, Aug. 6
- 1 p.m.: Dubuque County, Epworth City Hall, 191 Jacoby Drive E. Call 563-583-6496.
- 6:30 p.m.: Delaware County, Fairgrounds Community Center, 200 E Acers S., Manchester.
Call 563-927-4201.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
- 6 p.m.: Clayton County, Freedom Bank, 210 S. Main St., Elkader. Call 563-245-1451.
There is a registration fee of $20 per person, which includes a 100-page workbook. Pre-registration is preferred by calling the local county extension office hosting the meeting. Walk-ins may attend for a $25 fee at the door.
For more information, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A Field Day, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneer Farm, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15, at 29200 College Farm Road.
Topics will focus broadly on water quality, soil health and the practices that can help local farmers continuously improve.
Lunch will start at 11:30 with field demos to follow.
Register by Aug. 12 through the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance at lafayetteagstewardship.org
The agenda is as follows:
11:30 a.m.: Buffet lunch catered by The General Store
12:30 p.m.: Attendees split into four groups and proceed through four designated stations:
- Soil pit and table-top rainfall simulator.
- UW-Platteville research trials and implications.
- Ground water quality monitoring infrastructure.
- LASA member experiences and information.
2:30 p.m.: Field Day Concludes