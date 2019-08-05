Births Telegraph Herald 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 Diehl — Jacob and Janelle Diehl, of Dubuque, girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Biz Buzz: Cigar shop opens; restaurant changes hands; downtown Dubuque office shutters Wisconsin lawmakers considering mandating education on teen dating violence prevention People who make a difference: Dubuque neighborhood leader brings people together Speakers decry inaction on gun violence at local Democrat's fundraising event Community mourns longtime River Ridge teacher, FFA adviser, pastor East Dubuque Wingfest organizers make major investment in headlining country band Local gun charges against Dubuque man dropped in lieu of federal prosecution Ask the TH: Stoplight coming to U.S. 20-North Cascade? Christian group draws more than 2,000 ready to rock, praise Holiday-themed cirque show coming to Dubuque in December 2nd person dies from crash that killed Edgewood man Ex-Dubuque care center worker who called 2 dependent adults 'freaks' sentenced to probation Dyersville Beckman to host dueling pianos event Saturday Local law enforcement reports Christian group draws more than 2,000 ready to rock, praise 'Mantastic': Another manly annual competition for Tri-Staters This teen’s future is bright. He needs a new kidney to make it possible. Play preview: Rising Star to stage 'Beauty and the Beast Ask Amy: Overwhelmed parent wants to mend broken family On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states Dubuque Chorale to host rehearsals, children's interviews Fundraising event accepting artworks Study: Rising ocean temperatures killing Guam coral reefs Our opinion: Preserve prime Port property Page: Will Trump's 'go back' racial strategy backfire? Letter: Trump won the election -- get over it Letter: What's to fear about Medicare for All? YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 5 Protesters, police play cat-and-mouse game across Hong Kong US still seeks allies in Gulf maritime coalition NFL camp notes: WR Jordy Nelson retiring as Packer; spent 2018 with Raiders MLB: Cubs complete sweep of Milwaukee Semi-pro baseball: Whitehawks end title drought Iowa City-area Muslim community pushing for Islamic cemetery Tonight's tv highlights Almanac Message in bottle from Hawaii found in California Iceland cuts teen drinking with curfews, youth centers Crews race to ease pressure on damaged UK dam as rain looms 40 rescued migrants brought to Malta; 123 more still at sea Report: Iran seizes tanker carrying 'smuggled fuel' in Gulf Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship Gansen wins again at Dubuque Speedway Sudanese protesters sign power-sharing deal with military MLB: Quite the no-hit combo for Astros UN food agency, Yemeni rebels reach deal to restore aid Trump tweets, stays out of sight for hours after shootings Reynolds accused of flouting 2017 openness law she pushed 2020 Democrats lay blame on Trump's rhetoric for shootings