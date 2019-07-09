Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Robinson — Joseph and Amy Robinson, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque airport gets $537,000 grant for master plan update Medical marijuana update set for Wednesday evening in Dubuque Presidential candidate to complete 2-day swing through Dubuque, Jackson counties Wisconsin GOP proposes constitutional amendment limiting veto power Willie Nelson brings Farm Aid 2019 to Wisconsin's dairy land Supporters of medical cannabis change seek Iowa study committee Authorities ID motorcyclist, passenger airlifted after U.S. 20 crash in Jo Daviess County Iowa father, girlfriend take pleas in boy's basement imprisonment Authorities: Warren teen arrested on drug charges City of Dubuque officials name new arts, cultural affairs coordinator Platteville's top administrative official to leave city for eastern Iowa job Tom Steyer launches 2020 campaign after saying he wouldn't Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies aged 89 From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle Police say woman died at Iowa hotel bowling alley Dubuque County Extension to hold Master Gardener training beginning in August Man gets 60 years for woman's slaying in Cedar Rapids $33,000 raised in sponsorships of Bee Branch amenities Report: Business startups a challenge in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin Dubuque County committee hones in on recreational ATV/UTV use issues UW-Platteville project restores grave marker of slave owned by city's founder Dubuque man charged in shooting to argue self-defense EPA to clean up old Galena mine that is contaminating water supply Police: Dubuque man held glass shard to girlfriend's throat, slashed her arm Authorities: 2 airlifted from scene of crash on U.S. 20 near Elizabeth Dupaco Voices building project to receive more than $8 million in historic tax credits Dubuque police reports Police: 3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque Authorities: Passenger hurt, driver charged in SW Wisconsin UTV wreck Chart-topping country music rapper to perform in Dubuque UW-P professor receives prestigious award from National Science Foundation Do It 4 Derek Baseball Camp features week of public events Dyersville flushing hydrants this week Elizabeth to host 'Pickling 101' hands-on workshop River canoe/kayak race set for next weekend in SW Wisconsin Jones County residents now can text 911 Galena collecting donations for dog park project Riverview Center holding golf outing in Jo Daviess County Dyersville's Kid Project earns 4-star state rating Sabula park opens after long-term flooding Homestead tax credit applications available from Delaware County Assessor Divine Word College to host fundraising golf outing Gilligan: Proud to salute local family farmers Baseball: Colin Rea enjoying home cooking with Iowa Cubs Prep softball: Kremer leads Mohawks in postseason opener Local & area roundup: Hempstead, Senior softball earns sweeps Local movie camp inspires kids Play preview: Rising Star Theater Company to stage 'Godspell' Timber Lake continues its season with ‘Into the Woods'