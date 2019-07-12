Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Vogt — AJ and Katie Vogt, of Hazel Green, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Pasker — Nicholas and April Pasker, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Sahm-Schilling — Samantha Sahm and Dakotah Schilling, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Decker — Cody and Aryelle Decker, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Benson — Mike and Gwen Benson, of Galena, Ill., a girl at MercyOne.
Schumacher — Andrew and Samantha Schumacher, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
McGovern — Daniel and Jessica McGovern, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.