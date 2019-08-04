Malissa Sprenger accepted the position of vice president, mission integration for the eastern Iowa region of MercyOne, which includes Clinton and Dubuque and critical access hospitals in Dyersville, Elkader and Guttenberg.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
Promotions: Shannon Hughes to HRIS manager; and Lori Kueter to special asset OREO manager.
Barry Orr joined the board of directors.
•
The City of Lancaster, Wis., announced that City Clerk/Treasurer David Kurihara has been recognized by becoming a member of the Municipal Clerks Honor Roll. The Honor Roll, sponsored by General Code, recognizes the dedication and hard work of clerks from across the United States.
•
FEH Design announced new staff members in the Dubuque office: Bobbi Jo Duneman and Mark Ramirez each joined FEH as an associate architect.
•
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions announced that Kathy Brown-Miner joined the group as a registered dietitian and exercise physiologist.
•
Premier Bank announced the re-election and election of the following board members:
Re-elected:
Marty J. McNamer, president and CEO, McNamer Construction Systems Inc.
Darryl K. Mozena, retired physician, treasurer, Grand River Medical Group.
Jeffrey P. Mozena, president and CEO, Premier Bank.
Scott J. Taylor, retired, Cartegraph Systems Inc.
Elected:
Mat Langenberg, senior vice president, commercial banking, Premier Bank.
Andrew Mozena, senior vice president, retail banking, Premier Bank.
Jeff Streinz, Sarasota Area Real Estate Group/Meineke Car Care Center.
Krista Thier, vice president, estimator, safety director, Taylor Construction Inc.