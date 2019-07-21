Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
New hires:
Tim Gosche, appraisal reviewer; Susan Conrad, portfolio team lead; Dawn Erickson, customer care center representative; Cierra Cooper, customer care center representative; Kacie Toomer, treasury management wire transfer clerk; Conor Otting, item processing clerk.
Promotions:
Gina Boxleiter, loan boarding, tax and insurance manager; Brandi Herrald, mortgage administration generalist; Teresa Kelley, internal staff auditor.
•
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. announced the following:
New hires:
Adam Laver, territory manager; Jeremy Vaassen, rough casting finisher; Haley Sparks, sales order entry; Parker Shute, fork truck driver; Randy Herman, inject molding president; Kaylon Trenkamp, factory production support coordinator; Rebekah Hargett, material handler; Bill Seyer, quality assurance engineer; Dave Gillmore, machining; Charlie Hanifen, utility worker; Xander Strahm, blast cleaner; Jesse Zweibohmer, machining; Nick Howland, fork truck driver; Luke Kutsch, software engineer I; Nick Westphal, utility worker; Ben Ritchie, assembling; Jeremy Vallin, multimedia specialist; Logan Sheppard, software engineer I.
Promotions:
Ben Winders, senior procurement specialist; Brian Markus, training coordinator; Mike Spriggs, water works territory manager.
•
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium announced the following:
New hires:
Kristin Glomstad, collections manager and registrar; Lance Henze, development and data coordinator; Kimberly Mulheron, memberships and data coordinator; Kristen Field, volunteer supervisor.
Promotions:
Andy Allison, vice president of living collections and education; Vicky Sutter, senior manager of development; Nathan Smith, senior manager of information systems and audio visual; Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs; Cole Glen, life support operator II; Tom Julson, lead maintenance.
•
Two by Two Character Development announced the following:
New board members:
Becky Conlon, Conlon Construction; Poppy Conlon, Conlon Construction; Wendy Knight, Northeast Iowa Community College; Alicia Ney, Paramount Ambulance; Tasha Lippold, Premier Bank; Luke Rodham, TH Media; Rick Fullmer, Dubuque Police Department.
New executive board:
President, Josh Weidemann, O’Connor and Thomas P.C.; vice president, Ben Gander, Dubuque Bank and Trust; secretary, Matt Theisen, Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto; treasurer, Meggan Heacock, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
•
Stonehill Franciscan Services announced the following:
New board members: Jodie McDermott, coordinator of case management, MercyOne; and Jeffrey Mozena, President and CEO, Premier Bank.
New hire: Linda Frommelt, Pastoral Care Coordinator.
•
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Raymond Roewe, M.D., to the Urology Department.
•
Dubuque Bank and Trust and Heartland Financial announced recently that Mark Stevens has joined the organization as the Private Client Services, Chief Investment Officer.
•
Statera welcomed nurse practitioner Jamie Hammerand, DNP.
•
Clarke University student Charlotte Rodewald finished her winning streak at the National American Advertising Awards in Hollywood, Fla., in June. Nationals are the final awards ceremony in the competition. Rodewald was awarded a silver award for her piece entitled “Ed’s Chuck Wagon.”