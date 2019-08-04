Eagle Point Solar has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, achieving a rank of 158 out of 415 solar companies on the magazine’s 2019 Top U.S. Solar Contractors list.
Additionally, Eagle Point Solar received the ranking of 74 for the Solar Power World’s Solar+Storage Installer sublist. The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the U.S.
Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.