Woodward Community Media Division announced the promotion of Kelsey Graefen to corporate benefit specialist for Woodward Communications, Inc. She was formerly the human resource generalist for the Woodward Community Media division.
•
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival announced the following:
Re-elected officers:
Brian Cooper, Telegraph Herald, president; Beth Gilbreath, Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors, vice president; Tom Wagner, Wagner Accounting and Tax Services, treasurer; Eric Lucy, Impact Consulting, past president.
Newly-elected officer: Sharon Kuttler, Kuttler Dental, secretary.
Other directors:
Tim Conlon, Conlon Construction; H.R. Cook, Five Flags Center; Tyler Daugherty, Travel Dubuque; Dwight Hopfauf, Hotel Julien Dubuque; Sarita Koneru, community volunteer; Dr. Jeff Manternach, Key City Vision; Renee Tyler, City of Dubuque; and Jack Wertzberger, attorney and institutional development specialist.
•
McGraw-Hill Education announced the following:
New hires (interns):
Keaton Allison, information technology; Mark Broderick, sales support; Maddison Clemens, sales; Lauren Cordes, sales support; Anna Dunson, sales; Braydon Fisher, sales; Vanessa Franklin, product marketing operations; Hannah Gasper, program management; Tyler Grall, sales support; Carter Hanson, sales support; Amanda Koos, content licensing; Mikhayla Kruse-Meek, products; Jordan Lake, sales; Nate Leibold, sales support; Sara Leiding, product marketing operations; Alex Lund, custom products; Megan Malone, sales support; Claire McDonough, sales; Abigail Meehan, product development operations; Leo Melssen, sales support; Brandon Niemeier, sales; Devin Quade, sales; Taylor Rehfeldt, sales; Jordan Renner, information technology; Cole Squire, information technology; Anna Sulentic, sales; Rebecca Tigges, sales support; Alex Timp, sales support.
New hires:
Nancy Burds, business development representative; Shannon Harrop, implementation consultant; Ann Ranniger, implementation consultant; Christina Welter, implementation consultant.
Promotions:
Tara McDonald, inside learning technology representative; Matt Garcia, senior portfolio manager; Steve Tomecek, solutions program manager.
•
Kendall Hunt Publishing announced the hiring of Lisa Sabers as director of marketing for its higher education division.
•
HK Financial Services announced the hiring of Jackie Cruse as a financial services assistant.
•
Honkamp Krueger and Co., P.C., announced the following:
Promotions: Lindsey Gapinski, accounting supervisor; and Lisa Kane, senior accountant.
Credentials: Richelle Gentile, corporate recruiter, has passed the Society of Human Resource Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) exam.
•
FEH Design’s Dubuque office announced the hirings of Bobbi Jo Duneman and Mark Ramirez each to the position of associate architect.
•
Dr. Kristen Berning, currently practicing at Exceptional Dentistry, 4200 Asbury Road, earned a Certificate in Contemporary Restorative and Esthetic Dentistry by completing a 510-hour postgraduate program at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.
•
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Naomi Hasselblad, M.D., to its Internal Medicine Department.
•
The Dubuque Noon Lions Club announced the following elections for the 2019-20 calendar year:
Officers:
Gene Noonan, president; Lynn Kloft, past president; Tony Keppler, first vice-president; Jim Trannel, second vice-president; Wylie Bloesoe, third vice-president; Mike Fuerstenberg, lion tamer; Joe Trannel, Maty Trannel, Jim Trannel and Marie Trannel, tail twister.
Board of directors:
Joyce Granback, Allen Harves, Nelson Klavitter, Bob Pearce.