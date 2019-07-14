The Telegraph Herald announced the hiring of Brandon Behlke as district sales manager in circulation.

City of Dubuque Economic Development director Jill Connors has named Jenni Petersen-Brant as the city’s new arts and cultural affairs coordinator, effective July 15.

Region 8 RTA, a department managed by ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association) in Dubuque, recognized the following:

Darwin Polk for being honored as the 2019 RTA Driver of the Year.

Jean Dalsing for her first-place finish in the Small Bus Competition at the Iowa Public Transit Association’s Rodeo event.

Eagle Point Software Corporation announced the hiring of Dakota Methvin as a software developer.

