The Telegraph Herald announced the hiring of Brandon Behlke as district sales manager in circulation.
City of Dubuque Economic Development director Jill Connors has named Jenni Petersen-Brant as the city’s new arts and cultural affairs coordinator, effective July 15.
Region 8 RTA, a department managed by ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association) in Dubuque, recognized the following:
Darwin Polk for being honored as the 2019 RTA Driver of the Year.
Jean Dalsing for her first-place finish in the Small Bus Competition at the Iowa Public Transit Association’s Rodeo event.
Eagle Point Software Corporation announced the hiring of Dakota Methvin as a software developer.