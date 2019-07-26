Sports wagering likely will come to Iowa within a matter of weeks.
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission members will convene for a special meeting on Tuesday, July 30, when they will consider authorizing "sports wagering and fantasy sports contests" in Iowa. If approved, these wagering activities could start in the state as early as noon Thursday, Aug. 15.
IRGC Administrator Brian Ohorilko this morning confirmed that 18 of Iowa's 19 casinos have applied for licenses that will allow them to offer sports wagering. That includes Q Casino and Hotel and Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
Casino Queen in Marquette is the lone facility that has not applied for a license, Ohorilko said.
Ohorilko said the next few weeks could be busy ones for both the commission and Iowa casinos.
The facilities still must obtain approval of various "controls," which account for how the facilities would accept wagers, monitor integrity, address problem gambling and more.
"If rules were adopted on Tuesday, casinos will be working to get their controls approved," Ohorilko said. "There would likely be a number of controls that (the commission) is looking at between July 30 and Aug. 15."
Ohorilko said he expects some Iowa casinos will be in a position to offer at least online sports gambling immediately after it becomes legal. In Dubuque, it could take a bit longer.
David Strow, a spokesman for Diamond Jo parent company Boyd Gaming, said the local casino aims to open its sportsbook in time for the NFL season, which begins in early September. However, he said the venue doesn’t have a more specific timetable at this time.
Strow said Diamond Jo’s sportsbook will be located in the southeast corner of the casino, near the south entrance to the facility. It will be located in an area that previously housed slot machines, and construction already is underway.
“We’re working diligently to get the sportsbook open,” he said. “It will be a great addition to Diamond Jo and one that customers will greatly enjoy.”
Q Casino also is making strides.
CEO Jesus Aviles said he is aware of sports gambling’s rapidly approaching timeline. Even so, he remained skeptical that all Iowa casinos would be able to implement the new offering immediately.
He noted that most casinos are depending on third-party providers to implement the new sportsbooks. Because many of these providers are serving multiple casinos, they could be stretched thin in the coming weeks.
He said late August or early September represents the most likely timeline for the Q sportsbook.
“With this kind of endeavor, being first to market is not our main thing,” he said. “What is important is that all of our systems are A-plus. We’ll be testing and re-testing and making sure there are not any glitches.”
Aviles emphasized that the “infrastructure work” is coming along well at Q Casino.
New televisions already are on display within the sportsbook, which previously was utilized as a sports bar. Crews now are working on an area that will house “tellers” capable of accepting sports wagers.
“The goal for our room is that it will be a relaxed atmosphere,” Aviles said. “It will be a place where you can place a bet, order lunch or dinner and watch a game.”