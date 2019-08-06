Ford shows off its most powerful street-legal Mustang
DETROIT — The most powerful street-legal Ford Mustang ever built will go on sale this fall.
A 5.2-liter supercharged V8 will crank out 760 horsepower in the 2020 Shelby GT500.
The new version has a beefed-up suspension and brakes. It also has a seven-speed automatic transmission that Ford promises will shift smoothly on commutes and quickly on the track. The engine is hand-built at a Michigan factory and comes with unique pistons and other parts. It can crank out 625 foot-pounds of torque, a measure of rotational force.
The Shelby GT500 can go from zero to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds, although Ford didn’t release a precise number. That’s slightly slower than the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, which General Motors says will do it in under three seconds.
Performance powertrain engineering manager Patrick Morgan says the new version is aimed at Mustang enthusiasts who also want track performance.
He said the car can go from zero to 100 mph and back to zero again in 10.6 seconds.
The car comes with pumps that can send gas to the fuel injectors all the way until the tank is empty. It also takes 11 quarts of oil with an oil pan that can keep the engine lubricated during extreme cornering moves on the track.
The car starts at $73,995 including shipping and a $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. Ford says it hasn’t finished fuel economy tests.
Survey: U.S. services sector slips to worst growth in 3 years
WASHINGTON — The pace of expansion for U.S. services companies fell to its slowest pace in nearly three years, as gauges of business activity and new orders weakened.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said today that its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 from 55.1 in June. The July measure was the weakest since August 2016. Readings above 50 signal growth, so the index suggests that overall growth will continue but has downshifted. The services sector accounts for the bulk of U.S. jobs and economic activity.
The index’s measures of business activity and new orders decreased, though both still pointed to growth. The hiring measure improved.