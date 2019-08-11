Medical Associates announced that Kyle Korth, M.D., joined the Orthopedics Department. He is a general orthopedic surgeon.
First Community Trust announced that Erick Kephart has joined the company as a trust officer.
Premier Bank made the following personnel announcements:
Austin Putman has been promoted to director of bank operations.
Taylor Kelly has been promoted to business banking specialist.
Shelby Bolibaugh has been promoted to branch manager.
Tamina O’Neill has joined Heartland Financial USA Inc. She will oversee the Risk, Compliance and Bank Secrecy Act departments.
Several IIW, P.C., employee-owners recently earned additional licensure in Illinois and Iowa.
Noah Hofrichter, PE, and Chris Becklin, PE, became licensed to practice engineering in Illinois, while Andrew Busch, AIA, is now a registered architect in the state. In addition, Emily Crowe, PE, became licensed to practice engineering in the State of Iowa.
Beth Powell joined the Telegraph Herald circulation department as a customer service representative.
Boyd Gaming Corporate Creative Services Department announced that Nicole Tupy and Jessica Ambrosy were promoted to senior designers. Kassidy Hanson was promoted to graphic designer. Shelby Fry joined the company as a graphic designer. Elizabeth Sheets, Tiffany Vannatta-Guzak and Scott Meyer joined the company as account managers.
Jazzercise Dubuque announced the addition of its newly certified instructor, Elissa Jo Meadows.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment announced the following promotions:
Amy McDonough, director of Western Dubuque programs; Taylor Noel, program coordinator; and Beth McGorry, director of Donor Relations.
Cottingham & Butler announced the following new employees:
Aaron Wulfekuhle as account administrator; Adelida Oberman as account administrator; Alana Cayro as casualty claims assistant; Benjamin Haun as director of IT Operations; Brandy Till as client service representative; Brooke Boddicker as communications specialist; Carly Reinke as account administrator; Derek Lieurance as sales executive; Dustin Ryan as service representative; Ian Turner as client service representative; Lisa Stoutenborough as financial services manager; Luke Duehr as casualty claims representative; Meara Minnihan as client service representative; Michelle Breuer as casualty claims assistant; Olivia Harding as casualty claims assistant; Richard Bean as executive chauffeur; Savanna Blatz as service representative; and Shane Penzol as client service representative.