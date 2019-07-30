4 companies pay California $70 million for delaying drugs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four pharmaceutical companies collectively are agreeing to pay California nearly $70 million to settle allegations that they delayed drugs to keep prices high, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday.
The bulk of the money will come from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and its affiliates for paying to delay a generic narcolepsy drug, Provigil, from entering the market for nearly six years.
Teva is paying $69 million, which Becerra says is the largest pay-for-delay settlement received by any state.
Such agreements let the developer of brand name drugs keep their monopolies over the drugs after their patents expire, thereby letting them continue to charge consumers higher prices. The drug developer pays the generic manufacturer to keep the cheaper version of the drug from entering the marketplace for an agreed period of time.
Uber lays off 400 employees from marketing team
NEW YORK — Uber is laying off 400 employees in marketing, about a quarter of the marketing team’s global workforce of 1,200 people.
The move, announced Monday, follows a leadership shake-up in June when CEO Dara Khosrowshahi combined the company’s marketing, communications and policy teams.
The ride-hailing company has struggled to prove it can become profitable and its stock has traded mostly below its IPO price since its debut in May. Uber has blamed its losses partly on its costly promotions to attract riders and drivers. Those promotions are crafted by its marketing department.
Khosrowshahi installed Jill Hazelbaker to lead up marketing and public affairs in June. On Monday they announced a more centralized structure for marketing and said they want to build a consistent brand narrative across audiences, products and regions.
Lawsuits stemming from gas explosions settled for $143M
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A series of class action lawsuits stemming from the natural gas explosions in Massachusetts have been settled for $143 million, the utility blamed for the disaster and lawyers for the plaintiffs announced Monday.
The settlement is subject to the approval of a judge, according to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, and its parent, NiSource Inc.
“Today marks another important step forward, as we continue to fulfill our commitment to residents and businesses,” NiSource President Joe Hamrock said in a statement.
The explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover on Sept. 13 killed one person, injured about 25 others, and damaged or destroyed more than 100 buildings. Many people were forced into temporary shelter, and thousands of homes and businesses went without natural gas service for weeks and even months during the winter.
Treasury projects $433 billion in borrowing
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $433 billion in the current July-September quarter. That would be the largest quarterly borrowing total since early 2018, as the government replenishes its cash reserves following the expected resolution over raising the debt limit.
Treasury said the $433 billion in borrowing it expects this quarter, through selling Treasury bonds and bills to the public, would be the largest quarterly total since it borrowed $488 billion in the January-March quarter of 2018.
Market borrowing for this budget year is projected to total $1.27 trillion, a 6.5% increase from the $1.195 trillion borrowed in the 2018 budget year.
The rising borrowing needs reflect that the government’s deficit is increasing. In its February budget submission, the Trump administration projected the deficit will top $1 trillion this year.
Spain bank to be probed over spy case
MADRID — Spain’s National Court says it has accepted the request of state anti-corruption prosecutors to probe Spain’s second-biggest bank for allegedly paying a police investigator to carry out industrial espionage.
The National Court said Monday that it will investigate the BBVA bank for alleged corruption, bribery and disclosure of secrets.
Prosecutors suspect that BBVA paid police investigator José Manuel Villarejo over several years to illegally gather sensitive information.
BBVA has denied any wrongdoing and initiated an in-house investigation of its own, but the National Court says it has rejected the bank’s claim that it was harmed by Villarejo’s activities.
Villarejo remains in custody after his arrest in 2017 for a separate charge related to the “Operation Tandem” police investigation involving alleged spying, including the use of phone taps and recordings.