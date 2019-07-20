Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gavilon Corn — July 4.18 Beans — July 8.64 Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Iowa grad named new head of local economic development agency Incoming Dubuque manufacturing company awarded state incentives Manufacturing boom: 3 Jackson County businesses expect to add up to 115 jobs Fast-growing web of doorbell cams raises privacy fears Local markets Business news in brief New eatery, expanding taproom add to amenities in Millwork District property Incoming Dubuque manufacturing company awarded state incentives Iowa grad named new head of local economic development agency Audit shows operating loss for Darlington hospital SW Wisconsin lawmaker hopes to promote broadband investment with tax-exemption bill Economic development group to hold business competition in Stockton Facing Trump's tariffs, some companies move, change or wait Facebook's Libra gets stark warning from G-7 finance chiefs Business news in brief Local markets New brewery a potential catalyst to Dyersville's downtown resurgence GDDC leaders highlight progress, promote collaboration during annual meeting With Big Tech's dominance under scrutiny, EU probes Amazon Business news in brief Local markets Economic development group to hold business competition in Stockton Dubuque consignment store opens to public Volunteers power thriving farmers markets throughout tri-states Dubuque casinos finish strong 2nd quarter, eye implementation of sports betting New brewery potential catalyst to Dyersville's downtown resurgence Local markets Business news in brief Facebook's currency plan gets hostile reception in Congress Dubuque consignment store opens to public Dubuque business wins $8,000, advances to state contest China's growth cools further as tariff war pressures mount Dubuque-based insurance broker to add new facility, bring 25 jobs to Dyersville Popular clothing brand to open center in Dubuque, create 200 seasonal jobs Local markets Business news in brief Popular clothing brand to open center in Dubuque, create 200 seasonal jobs Dubuque-based insurance broker to add new facility, bring 25 jobs to Dyersville Dubuque business wins $8,000, advances to state contest Jo Daviess County employers grapple with recreational marijuana legalization Local home sales lagging, but buyers must act quickly in today's market 2 weeks later than normal, famous sweet corn on sale in Dubuque Midweek farmers market to begin in Dubuque this week Biz Buzz: Bowling alley changes hands; law firms merge; diner opens 2 weeks later than normal, famous sweet corn on sale in Dubuque Venues: Platteville's Public House all about music Hemp industry takes root across Driftless region Your money: Consumers lose thousands to fake credit repair scheme Economic impact of crisis felt by ag and dairy lenders