DALLAS — Delta Air Lines is benefiting from strong demand for air travel this summer and the grounding of Boeing Max planes at key rivals to post record revenue and a bigger profit.
The airline is aggressively adding flights and seats, but it is finding more than enough passengers to fill them, leading to even more crowded planes during the peak vacation season.
Five of the 10 busiest days in Delta’s history have occurred in the past month, CEO Ed Bastian said in an interview.
“Demand is going to continue to stay strong,” Bastian said. “Our advance bookings are healthy, and it should be a good third quarter.”
Delta said Thursday that second-quarter profit jumped 39% to $1.44 billion. The results beat Wall Street expectations, and the airline raised its forecast of full-year earnings.
Shares of Delta, the nation’s No. 2 airline by revenue, rose 72 cents to $60.19 in afternoon trading.
Trump accuses China of foot-dragging on farm purchases
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of “letting us down” by not promptly buying more U.S. farm products.
“They have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would,” the president said on Twitter. “Hopefully, they will start soon.”
After meeting with President Xi Jinping late last month, Trump said China had agreed to buy more U.S. agricultural products as part of a cease-fire in the two countries’ trade war. The truce suspended U.S. plans to impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods — action that would have extended the taxes to everything China ships to America.
Ford, Volkswagen to reveal details on global alliance
NEW YORK — Ford and Volkswagen are planning to unveil details about their budding alliance to build mobility services and autonomous and electric vehicles.
Executives from both companies are planning to reveal details Friday morning.
The two companies announced plans in January to collaborate on developing commercial vans and medium-sized pickup trucks while exploring electric and autonomous vehicles together. They said Ford would develop larger vans and pickups while Volkswagen would develop a smaller van for crowded cities.
Many automobile companies are joining forces as they face pressure to develop autonomous vehicles and smartphone-enabled transportation services. They’re competing with companies such as Waymo and Uber to launch the technology. They’re also under pressure to release electric vehicles in markets such as China and Europe to meet tougher pollution limits.
Harley-Davidson to release electric bike
Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it’s rolling out this year that it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders and put a charge into its diminishing sales.
The LiveWire, which will soon be available in a limited number of dealerships, will cost nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
The company said Thursday that buyers will have access to free charging at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years.
The Milwaukee motorcycle company has struggled with declining sales and an aging client base in the U.S. and abroad.
Its U.S. motorcycle sales declined 4.2% and international sales fell 3.3% in the first quarter of this year.
Harley’s traditional, non-electric motorcycles range from about $6,900 for a compact, urban model to nearly $44,000 for a fully-loaded touring bike.
Additional free charging will be provided by Electrify America, a Volkswagen subsidiary created to build charging sites after Volkswagen settled charges that it cheated on diesel emissions.