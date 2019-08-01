Texas joins states’ lawsuit to block T-Mobile-Sprint deal
NEW YORK — Texas has joined more than a dozen states that are suing to stop T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of rival cellphone company Sprint, arguing that the deal is bad for consumers because it would reduce competition.
The group now consists of 14 states and the District of Columbia. California, New York and now Texas are leading the states’ case.
The Justice Department approved the deal last week alongside five Republican state attorneys general who were not involved in the states’ case. The federal government’s conditions would make satellite-TV company Dish a new U.S. wireless provider.
Critics worry that the deal would still lead to higher prices and fewer consumer perks because Dish would be a weaker competitor than Sprint currently is. Dish has to build out its network and will start life with only 9 million customers, about one-sixth of Sprint’s subscriber base today.
On Thursday, a federal judge set a December trial date for the states’ case.
T-Mobile has said it will not finalize the Sprint takeover while litigation is ongoing. T-Mobile was expecting to close the deal by the end of the year. CEO John Legere said last week that he wants to work with the states to address their concerns.
Nissan to fix nearly 200,000 Altima midsize cars
DETROIT — Nissan will do a “service campaign” to fix nearly 200,000 Altima midsize cars because a suspension part can come loose from the frame due to corrosion.
The campaign falls short of a recall, but the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing an investigation into the problem that covers more than 2 million cars.
The campaign includes 2013 Altimas in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., that use salt to clear roads in the winter. Also covered are 2013 and 2014 Altimas in Canada.
Owners will be notified in the fall to bring their vehicles in to have a rear lower control arm replaced.
The service campaign could let Nissan avoid a recall, which would get it out of NHTSA monitoring and requirements to report progress to the government.
The company says in a statement that the corrosion issue hasn’t been seen outside states that use road salt. Based on field inspections, few cars outside the salt states would experience the problem, the statement said.
In documents posted Thursday, NHTSA said 139 owners have complained about the problem to the company and the government. No crashes or injuries have been reported.
NHTSA began investigating last year after getting complaints that the parts could crack and fail. Control arms let the wheels and tires travel up and down over bumps. On Thursday, it expanded the probe to include more than 2 million Altimas from the 2013 through 2018 model years.
The agency says Nissan acknowledges that cracks can develop in the parts and they’re made worse by corrosive road salt. The parts were redesigned in January of 2018 to improve durability, NHTSA says.
The agency says that Nissan has determined that the rate of incidents reported is 0.003% of the cars. The company told NHTSA that if the part fails, the vehicles can still be controlled. For those reasons, Nissan “does not believe the subject control arm failure poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety,” the agency wrote.
NHTSA says it will keep collecting data and either it or Nissan will do more comprehensive testing.
Nissan says any owner who feels their car isn’t performing right should take it to a dealer.
FBI: Amazon drivers part of major theft ring
SEATTLE — The FBI says a theft ring in Washington state sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods on Amazon.com in the past six years, and a pair of Amazon delivery drivers was involved.
According to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by The Associated Press, two storefront businesses posing as pawn shops bought the goods from shoplifters, then had the items shipped to Amazon warehouses, where they were stored until sold online.
The affidavit says two contract Amazon drivers whose job was to pick up items being returned to the company instead routinely stole the goods and sold them to the pawn shops.
The FBI said the ringleader had received at least $10 million selling items on Amazon since 2013.
No charges have yet been filed.
Lowe’s cuts store jobs, seeks to outsource workers
Lowe’s is laying off thousands of employees at its U.S. stores as it outsources some of their duties to outside companies.
The home-improvement chain, based in Mooresville, N.C., declined to say exactly how many employees were affected. But The Wall Street Journal reported that thousands of employees were told this week that their jobs were eliminated, which the company confirmed.
Lowe’s spokeswoman Jackie Pardini Hartzell said today that the cuts are coming as the company moves to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers. Previously some store workers did assembly work, such a constructing floor models, and janitorial work. Hartzell said that employees in these positions will have the opportunity to apply for other open roles at Lowe’s.
She said the company is not disclosing how many are affected as the number of employees impacted varies by store and the company has a strong track record of retaining associates in other roles within the company.
Lowe’s, under its relatively new CEO Marvin Ellison, is trying to return its focus to its home improvement chain and streamline its business.
After Ellison took the reins last year, he thinned executive positions at the company and began paring away weaker selling items in its stores. Lowe’s also sold announced last summer that it was closing the 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores it owns in California, Florida and Oregon. And it wants to bolster its business with professionals, something that has been Home Depot’s forte.
Google halting speech data transcription in EU
BERLIN — A German data-protection official says Google has given reassurances that it won’t make transcripts of speech data picked up by its artificial-intelligence system in the European Union for at least the next three months.
Johannes Caspar, who as Hamburg’s commissioner for data protection acts as Germany’s lead regulator of Google on privacy issues, said Thursday his authority received the assurance after opening proceedings against Google. He said EU data protection law allows national authorities to take action for a maximum of three months.