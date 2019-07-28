MANCHESTER, Iowa — The name of Alana DeMoss’ new store — 5K Sports and More — might refer to a relatively brief foot race.
But the inspiration for the name came from an experience more akin to a marathon. Several marathons, actually.
“5K is for (my) five kids,” said DeMoss.
A longtime in-home day care operator and embroidery expert, DeMoss decided to get into the sports business. She took over the company formerly known as AK sports in early June.
DeMoss is no stranger to youth sports. Her children have excelled in athletic endeavors at local schools, all of which are represented in the fan gear available at the store.
“It was a good opportunity when (the previous owners) wanted to sell to make that transition for me,” DeMoss said.
The store also sells gear — including live bait — for outdoor sports, like fishing. DeMoss does custom embroidery and screen printing.
So far, DeMoss is taking a hands-on approach to operating her shop.
“It’s just me,” she said. “On the weekends, you’ll find my husband in here, maybe one of my kids (or) my parents. It’s a family affair.”
She also promises consistent hours. The shop is open by appointment Mondays and is open for regular hours Tuesday through Saturday.
“If we’re here, we’re open,” DeMoss said. “Those are our guaranteed hours. But if our flag’s out saying we’re open, come on in.”
Jessica Pape, executive director of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the business. She said 5K Sports and More fills a need in the community.
“It definitely kind of covers a couple different areas, with the screen printing and the unique designs,” Pape said.
The focus on sports like fishing is an acknowledgment of customers wants, according to Pape.
“I think it’s something that’s almost tailored to our community and helping out the area schools as well,” she said.
Plus, DeMoss has proven to be responsive to customer preferences.
“They’re really open to hearing what people’s needs are and giving back to the community that way,” Pape said. “I just think that the more people that can support them, the better.”
DeMoss said the community response has so far been positive.
“Everybody’s excited that I took over,” she said. “Everybody’s excited to come in and see the changes that I’ve put in. There’s a lot of new product in here.”