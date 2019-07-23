Microsoft pays $25 million to settle corruption charges
NEW YORK — Microsoft is paying more than $25 million to settle federal corruption charges involving a bribery scheme in Hungary and other foreign offices.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Microsoft will pay about $16.6 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. While the case centered on Hungary, the SEC said it also found improprieties at Microsoft offices in Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey.
The Justice Department said Microsoft will also pay an $8.75 million criminal fine stemming from the Hungarian bid-rigging and bribery scheme.
Federal prosecutors said that from 2013 through 2015, a senior executive and other employees at the Hungary office took part in a scheme to “inflate margins in the Microsoft sales channel” in connection with Microsoft software licenses sold to Hungarian government agencies.
Savings were falsely recorded as discounts and used for corrupt purposes, the prosecutors said.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a letter to employees Monday that the misconduct was “completely unacceptable” and involved a small number of employees.
Smith outlined changes to prevent public sector discounts from being used improperly and said the company is expanding its use of artificial intelligence to flag suspicious transactions.
“Hazardous waste laws are so demanding. If you are trying to dispose of hazardous waste, you have to send it to a facility that has all sorts of protections to avoid contamination,” said Rena Steinzor, a professor at the University of Maryland Law school. “That is why companies should be more careful of disposing their waste, and the real question is why they are not?”
The March 17 fire in Deer Park, about 20 miles southeast of Houston, caused no injuries but triggered air quality warnings. More than 21 million gallons of potentially hazardous waste and contaminated water have since been collected from the tank farm and Houston Ship Channel.
It is all considered to be dangerous until tested and determined otherwise.
“One of the problems is that xylenes continue to vaporize from the water unless removed,” said Jack Matson, professor emeritus of environmental engineering at Penn State University. “A boom across the impacted area will not prevent continued volatilization, and some of the chemicals are dissolved and enter the ship channel.”
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed water pollution charges in April against Intercontinental Terminals Company, alleging the fire caused chemicals to flow into a nearby waterway.
The Deer Park chemical fire was the first of two in the Houston-area in as many weeks. The second chemical fire happened in April at a plant in Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston. One worker died and two others were critically injured.
Hawaii vacation applications rise, building permits fall
HILO, Hawaii — An increase in short-term vacation rental applications has been offset by a drop in building permits on Hawaii Island, officials said.
Hawaii County processed 744 short-term vacation rental applications as of last week compared to 266 at the same point in June, West Hawaii Today reported Sunday.
Records indicate only 1,600 building permits were issued between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year, a 28% decrease from the 2,059 issued during the same period last year. The figure includes building, electrical, plumbing, and demolition permits.
The change has tied up the planning and public works departments and caused frustration among members of the public, officials said.
All vacation rental owners in existence as of April 1 are required to register their property by Sept. 28 and pay a $500 fee, showing that transient accommodations taxes, general excise taxes and property taxes are paid.
Short-term vacation rentals may be established only within a dwelling that has been issued final building division approvals for building, electrical and plumbing permits, officials said.
“The building permit process was established for code compliance, not as a tool of evidence for a short-term vacation rental, thereby creating a natural disconnect,” said Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy.
Lee Loy is working on legislation to streamline the building permit process, she said.
“The vacation rentals and the nonconforming use permit has compounded the building division’s permit process, but this is a new piece of legislation that the building division never had a process for,” Lee Loy said. “You can’t really fault them for not having a process in place.”
Tofurky: Arkansas meat-labeling law unconstitutional
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tofurky Co., which produces plant-based alternatives to meat, filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday claiming an Arkansas law that bans the use of “meat” in the labeling of its products violates free speech rights.
The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Oregon-based company against Arkansas’ Bureau of Standards. Tofurky produces tofu, quinoa and other plant-based “sausages,” deli slices and burgers.
The stated goal of the Arkansas law set to take effect Wednesday is to “require truth in labeling.” It would fine companies up to $1,000 for each violation. It also bans companies from labeling other vegetables, such as cauliflower, as “rice.” Arkansas is the nation’s top rice producer.
Broadly written, the law specifically prohibits labeling a product as meat, rice, beef, or pork, as well as any term “that has been used or defined historically in reference to a specific agricultural product.”
British Airways pilots vote to strike in pay dispute
LONDON — British Airways pilots voted overwhelmingly to take strike action amid a long-running dispute over pay, their union said Monday.
The British Airlines Pilots Association accused the airline of making massive profits on the back of sacrifices made during hard times. No potential dates have been set for industrial action, and the union said it remained hopeful the dispute could be resolved.
The association says pilots backed industrial action by more than 9-1 on a turnout of 90%.
“We do not wish to inconvenience our customers, which is why we have tried to resolve this matter through negotiation starting last November — it is BA who has regrettably chosen to drag this out into the summer months,” union leader Brian Strutton said.
The airline is seeking an injunction Tuesday in the High Court to halt industrial action. It said its offer was worth 11.5% over three years.