Fed survey finds widespread concerns over trade
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey released Wednesday reveals that despite growing worries about the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade battles, the overall economy remained solid.
The Fed said that many of its 12 regions saw slight gains in retail sales and home sales. Auto sales remained flat and farmers struggled with heavy rains.
“The outlook generally was positive for the coming months with expectations of continued modest growth, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty,” the Fed report said.
The report, known as the beige book, will be used for discussion at the next Fed meeting on July 30-31 when it is expected to cut its policy rate for the first time in a decade.
That view has strengthened following comments Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made in congressional testimony last week and in a speech on Tuesday in Paris. Powell emphasized Fed concerns over rising uncertainties related to trade tensions and a global slowdown and promised that the central bank “will act as appropriate” to sustain the current expansion, now the longest in U.S. history.
Audit: California pot regulators struggling with job
LOS ANGELES — The agency overseeing California’s legal marijuana market has been overmatched by the job and is struggling to hire sufficient staff and set an overall strategy, an audit found.
The Bureau of Cannabis Control is authorized to hire 219 people, but only 75 positions have been filled, according to an audit by the state Finance Department.
While the cannabis bureau is in its relative infancy and has established a foundation to oversee the market, “the current status and location of personnel is not sustainable to provide effective and comprehensive oversight of cannabis activities throughout California,” auditors said.
“The bureau does not have a comprehensive management strategy ... that identifies mission critical activities aligned with workload and available resources,” said the audit, which was released earlier this month.
The problems outlined in the audit provide a backstory to the uneven rollout of the state’s legal pot market, which is still competing with thriving underground sales. Legal cannabis is being sold around California, though it’s unavailable in many areas because local governments have banned sales or not set up rules for the market to operate.
Lead paint suppliers settle California lawsuit for $305M
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The nation’s major suppliers of lead paint have agreed to pay California’s largest cities and counties $305 million to settle a nearly 20-year-old lawsuit, attorneys said Wednesday.
The settlement comes after years of legal and legislative battling in California and other states. Lead paint suppliers tried to change California law last year with a ballot initiative that they later withdrew.
A judge initially required Sherwin-Williams Co., ConAgra Grocery Products Co. and NL Industries Inc. to pay $1.15 billion to clean up lead paint. An appeals court in 2017 affirmed that lead paint is a public nuisance but ruled that the companies only would have to pay for cleaning up homes built before 1951, leading to the settlement.
“We’re very pleased that we have hundreds of millions of dollars to dedicate to cleaning up this hazard in our communities,” Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said. “The real beneficiaries of this case will be the current and future children of California who will now have far less chance of being poisoned by lead.”
It’s unclear if the settlement will spark other lead paint lawsuits, he said, citing legal conditions unique to California. The money will go to Alameda, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Ventura counties, as well as Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco.
Microsoft reports hundreds of election-related cyber probes
Microsoft says it has detected more than 740 infiltration attempts by nation-state actors in the past year targeting U.S.-based political parties, campaigns and other democracy-focused organizations including think tanks and other nonprofits.
A company spokeswoman would not name or further characterize the targets. All subscribe to Microsoft’s year-old AccountGuard service. It provides free cyberthreat detection to candidates, campaigns and other mostly election-related groups.
Microsoft did not say how many infiltration attempts were successful but noted in a blog post Wednesday that such targeting similarly occurred in the early stages of the 2016 and 2018 elections.
A year ago, Microsoft said it had detected attempts to infiltrate the networks of U.S. senatorial candidates and think tanks.
Wednesday’s announcement was timed to coincide with the annual Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.
Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed. Google is also adding an emoji for the Diya lamp so that Diwali can be celebrated alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving.
New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emojis for couples of color. Apple and Google unveiled their designs Wednesday to coincide with World Emoji Day.