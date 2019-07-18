News in your town

With Big Tech's dominance under scrutiny, EU probes Amazon

New brewery a potential catalyst to Dyersville's downtown resurgence

Economic development group to hold business competition in Stockton

Business news in brief

Facebook's currency plan gets hostile reception in Congress

Business news in brief

New brewery potential catalyst to Dyersville's downtown resurgence

Popular clothing brand to open center in Dubuque, create 200 seasonal jobs

Business news in brief

Popular clothing brand to open center in Dubuque, create 200 seasonal jobs

Dubuque-based insurance broker to add new facility, bring 25 jobs to Dyersville

China's growth cools further as tariff war pressures mount

Dubuque-based insurance broker to add new facility, bring 25 jobs to Dyersville

Dubuque business wins $8,000, advances to state contest

Jo Daviess County employers grapple with recreational marijuana legalization

Local home sales lagging, but buyers must act quickly in today's market

2 weeks later than normal, famous sweet corn on sale in Dubuque

Midweek farmers market to begin in Dubuque this week

Biz Buzz: Bowling alley changes hands; law firms merge; diner opens

2 weeks later than normal, famous sweet corn on sale in Dubuque

Venues: Platteville's Public House all about music

Hemp industry takes root across Driftless region

Your money: Consumers lose thousands to fake credit repair scheme

Economic impact of crisis felt by ag and dairy lenders

Investment report finds many companies wanting on climate

How your 2019 vacation can pay for your 2020 vacation

Tech vanguard is dodging Pentagon

When is fruit ready to pick? Nature offers different clues

Got a Tesla? Elon Musk hints it could soon drive itself

Amid fuel shortage, Venezuelan farmers worry about crops

New venture aims to become smashing success

Instagram wants you to really think about what you are about to post

Malicious apps infect 25 million Android devices with “Agent Smith” malware

Business briefs

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Long-term mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.75%

Businesses find problems, pitfalls in making goods overseas

Guebert: Can U.S. weather storm of program payments?

Fortune 500 company eyes Dubuque, could bring more than 40 jobs

Local employee of shuttered big-box retailer joins effort to secure promised severance pay