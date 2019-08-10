Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gavilon Corn — Aug 3.94 Beans — Aug. 8.12 Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Report: Problem gambling on the rise among Iowans Former Dubuque school poised to reopen as apartment complex geared toward vets Local markets Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns Mass shootings give rise to bullet-resistant backpacks Documents: Plant owners 'willfully' used ineligible workers Break-ins reported at ag businesses in Cuba City, Hazel Green areas Break-ins reported at ag businesses in Cuba City, Hazel Green areas Report: Problem gambling on the rise among Iowans Impacts to Lancaster businesses less than anticipated as highway project continues Kraft Heinz takes another $1 billion hit, shares plunge Local markets Uber posts biggest quarterly loss ever after stock payouts Business news in brief FedEx to end ground delivery business with Amazon Business news in brief Local markets Agreement inked, other details released for Sonic coming to Dubuque Dyersville manufacturer prepares for expansion, but details remain scarce Disney results miss as Fox studio business underwhelm Business news in brief Local markets U.S. stocks notch solid gains as China stabilizes currency Agreement inked, other details released for Sonic coming to Dubuque Open house slated for new Potosi-Tennyson medical clinic S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates GateHouse, Gannett to merge for $1.4B, build newspaper giant Business news in brief Local markets GateHouse, Gannett to merge for $1.4B, build newspaper giant Biz Buzz: Cigar shop opens; restaurant changes hands; downtown Dubuque office shutters Made in the Tri-States: Small-town blacksmith leans on decades of experience to satisfy high-end clients Perception, profit and planet: Why some tri-state businesses choose to go green Iowa organic farm set to close after more than a decade Weaker home sales expected to be drag on remodeling market Cargill aims for 30% cut in greenhouse gases tied to North American beef production These types of apps could prompt impromptu spending At Big Blue, America’s first black software engineer blazed a trail but paid a heavy price Businesses learn hard lessons when not prepared for disaster Ag briefs: ISU Extension to host pasture walk in Garnavillo Once a retail shrine, flagship stores lose their shine Your money: 5 things retirees should do with their credit Overflowing Dubuque pregnancy center hoping to expand Guebert: Dog days mean letting it lie Tri-state flotation rental businesses struggle to stay afloat after waterway woes in May, June Program links SW Wisconsin farmers with disabilities to resources Alliant responds to list of consumer questions related to proposed rate hike Local orchard plans to build, book stays in guest treehouse Boeing changing Max software to use 2 computers