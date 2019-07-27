News in your town

Company that acquired American Trust reports $10.7 million in net income

State regulators to consider Aug. 15 start for sports betting in Iowa

Area farmers to receive $43 to $58 per acre under latest aid package

Juul exec: Never intended electronic cigarette for teens

Trump refuses to shield Apple's Mac Pros from China tariffs

Family to bring Sonic franchise to Dubuque

Platteville council debates waiving fee, amending agreement to give failed developer an out

Family to bring Sonic franchise to Dubuque

Facebook's big federal fine: Hammer or slap on the wrist?

Parent company of East Dubuque fertilizer plant announces cash dividend

Dubuque-based financial services company announces quarterly dividend

Justice Department launches antitrust probe of Big Tech

Dyersville council OKs up to $200,000 in rebates for brewery project

UNI family business event set for Thursday in Edgewood

Study shows rural counties face threat of job losses in coming decade

Gun museum open in East Dubuque

Biz Buzz: Cookie store opens in Galena; convenience store expands; shops offers apparel in Dubuque

Bakery, brewery yield bread made from spent grain

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska company chosen to grow hemp

Retailers announced plans to close 5,400 stores last year. This year, they’ve already hit 7,100

Sex tech in, skimpy outfits out as CES show seeks diversity

Waukee's solar program now available to all of Dallas County

Foreign homebuyers are retreating from US

Here’s what happens to credit card debt after death

New York's climate plan will drive big changes, if it works

Netflix subscriber drop hints at streaming-service fatigue

Bellinis and chocolates: Delta adds a touch of first class to economy on longer flights

Climate change surprise: Impact is helping grow more corn and soybeans in the Upper Midwest