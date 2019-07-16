Russian planes continue to deliver S-400 parts to Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey hopes to co-produce high-tech weaponry systems with Russia in the future, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, further defying its NATO ally the United States, which has warned the country of possible sanctions over its purchase of a Russian-made missile defense system.
The Turkish leader made the comments Monday, hours after two more Russian cargo planes landed in Turkey to deliver parts of the Russian-made S-400 missile system that Ankara is acquiring from Russia despite strong U.S. objections.
“They said ‘They can’t buy them.’ They said ‘They can’t deploy them anywhere.’ They said ‘It’s not right to buy them’ and as of today, the eighth plane has arrived and has started to unload its contents,” said Erdogan, adding that the system would be fully deployed in less than a year.
“God willing, in April 2020 we’ll bring (the deployment) to an end, and with that, we’ll be among the limited number of countries in the world in terms of air defense systems,” he said. “Now the goal is joint production with Russia.”
Earlier, the Turkish defense ministry said two more Russian cargo planes landed at the Murted Air Base near the capital, Ankara, bringing the Russian-made S-400 systems’ components for the fourth day running. They were the eighth and ninth planes to land at Murted since Friday.
The U.S. has repeatedly warned Turkey that it will impose sanctions on the NATO-member country and exclude it from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program if Ankara doesn’t drop its S-400 purchase.
Washington says the Russian S-400s are incompatible with NATO equipment and may lead to Russia acquiring sensitive data concerning the F-35s.
Turkey has refused to bow to U.S. pressure, saying its defense purchase is a matter of national sovereignty and that the agreement with Russia is a commercial deal it can’t cancel.
Fox 2000 chief joins Sony after being cut by Disney
NEW YORK — Elizabeth Gabler, whose Fox 2000 produced acclaimed literary adaptations like “Life of Pi” and “Hidden Figures” before being axed in the aftermath of the Walt Disney Co. acquisition, has found a new home at Sony Pictures.
Sony on Monday announced a new production deal with the former Fox 2000 president and her entire Fox 2000 team. In the new multiyear venture, Gabler will develop and make movies for the studio beginning later this summer. The partnership also includes HarperCollins, whose catalog Gabler will mine for projects.
Fox 2000 had been expected to be retained by Disney after its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. But earlier this year, the Fox label became one of the most high-profile casualties of the deal. With an enviable record of successes including “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Hate U Give,” Gabler quickly became a sought-after Hollywood free agent.
The deal marks a reunion. Sony chief Tom Rothman led Fox during part of Gabler’s tenure at Fox 2000. She was its president from 1999 until its shuttering in March. In a statement, Gabler called Rothman “my mentor, friend and inspiration.”
Said Rothman: “Let’s face it, no one makes more hits than Elizabeth. Trust me, I know.”
Disney still has several upcoming Fox 2000 projects, including “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” with Kevin Costner, and “The Woman in the Window,” with Amy Adams.
SpaceX: Leaky valve caused crew capsule to explode in test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX says a leaky valve caused its crew capsule to explode during a test in April.
The company announced the preliminary results of its accident investigation Monday.
SpaceX’s Dragon crew capsule had just returned from a successful test flight to the International Space Station and was undergoing a ground test at Cape Canaveral, Fla. The abort-system thrusters were milliseconds away from firing when the spacecraft exploded and was destroyed.
Hans Koenigsmann, a SpaceX vice president, said a check valve allowed liquid oxidizer to leak into the high-pressure abort system. The titanium valve ignited, leading to the blast. He said the check valves will be replaced with more reliable disks.
Koenigsmann said while it’s not impossible, it’s becoming “increasingly difficult” to fly astronauts on the capsule by year’s end.
Treasury chief: Facebook currency plan ripe for illicit use
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration came out strongly Monday against Facebook’s ambitious plan to create a new digital currency, as the Treasury chief warned it could be used for illicit activity such as money laundering, human trafficking and financing terrorism.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed “very serious concerns” about the currency proposed by the social network giant, to be called Libra. “This is indeed a national security issue,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.
His comments came a few days after President Donald Trump tweeted that Libra “will have little standing or dependability.”
Trump, fresh off a “social media summit” he led at the White House that gathered conservative critics of Big Tech, tweeted last week: “I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.”
If they want to get into the financial business, Facebook and its dozens of partner companies in the venture will have to accept the kind of tight regulation that banks are under, the president said.