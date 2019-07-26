China makes first successful private orbital rocket launch
BEIJING — A Beijing-based rocket developer sent two satellites into orbit Thursday, becoming China’s first private company to successfully complete an orbital launch, state media said.
The launch took place from a satellite center in northwest China on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua state news agency reported.
Xinhua said the SQX-1 Y1, a four-stage small commercial carrier rocket, was developed by the firm i-Space.
The company said in a statement about the launch that it marked a “new chapter” for China’s private commercial space industry: “i-Space was formed in the era of the nation trying to become a space power,” the statement said.
China’s space program has developed rapidly. When it conducted its first crewed mission in 2003, it became the third country — behind just Russia and the U.S. — to put humans into space using its own technology.
Apple buys Intel’s smartphone modem division for $1 billion
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is paying Intel $1 billion for the chip maker’s smartphone modem division in a deal driven by the upcoming transition to the next generation of wireless technology.
The agreement announced Thursday comes three months after Apple ended a long-running dispute with one of Intel’s rivals, Qualcomm. That ensured Apple would have a pipeline of chips it needs for future iPhones to work on ultrafast wireless networks known as 5G.
The Apple-Qualcomm truce prompted Intel to abandon its attempts to make chips for 5G modems, effectively putting that part of its business up for grabs.
Once the sale is completed later this year Apple will be picking up about 2,200 Intel employees and 17,000 wireless technology patents. Barring any complications, the deal is expected to close sometime between October and December.
Apple’s purchase of Intel’s smartphone modem patents and other technology could bolster its attempt to build its own line 5G chips and lessen its dependence on Qualcomm. The Cupertino, California, has hammered out a licensing agreement with Qualcomm that carries through April 2025, with an option to extend for an additional two years after that.
Qualcomm is a pivotal supplier in the rollout of 5G, particularly in the U.S. That’s because President Donald Trump’s administration has blacklisted another key 5G supplier, Huawei, as part of its trade war with China.
So far, 5G connections are only available in a few cities in the U.S., but they are expected to become more prevalent by next year. The faster networks will enable consumers with 5G devices to download movies in a matter of seconds and access other streaming services more quickly.
Apple isn’t expected to release an iPhone that works on 5G networks until September 2020, putting it behind rivals such as Huawei and Samsung, which already make handsets that work with the faster wireless technology.
The sale is a residue of Intel’s inability to catch up with Qualcomm in the business of making chips for smartphone modems. Intel spent the past decade trying to make inroads in that market, with its big move coming in 2011 when it bought Infineon Technologies’ smartphone modem division for $1.4 billion.
Apple rarely spends a lot on acquisitions, preferring to snap up startups for relatively small sums. The price it’s paying Intel ranks this deal among its largest besides its $3 billion takeover of Beats’ headphones and music streaming service in 2014.
Even if the Intel acquisition turns out to be flop, it won’t leave a major dent in Apple’s finances. The company ended March with $225 billion in cash.
NYC sues American Airlines over employee sick leave
NEW YORK — New York City’s worker protection department said Thursday that American Airlines is violating the city’s sick leave law by retaliating against workers who use sick days or not letting them use the sick leave they’ve accrued.
The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced it had sued the airline with the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings.
Commissioner Lorelei Salas said in a statement that “American Airlines is not above the law. Workers in major transportation hubs where thousands of people pass through everyday should not have to choose between going into work sick or getting in trouble for exercising their right to take a sick day.”
The violations alleged in the lawsuit include filing disciplinary points against ground crew workers for each sick day used, not allowing employees to use the sick leave they had earned, and requiring medical documentation before city law said it was necessary.
The agency seeks $375,000 in restitution covering more than 750 ground crew workers, including agents, fleet service and mechanical employees, as well as civil penalties.
Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines said in a statement that “employees enjoy generous sick leave and benefits, including those set by union contracts with terms that are often more generous than required by the New York law” and that it would work to make sure they continue to do so.
Whitney Museum leader linked to tear gas production quits
NEW YORK — The vice chairman of New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art resigned Thursday, days after eight artists asked to withdraw their work from a biennial exhibition over his ownership of a company that makes tear gas.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that I inform you of my decision to resign from the Board of Trustees of the Whitney Museum, effective immediately,” Warren Kanders said in letter to the board.
Kanders, who had served on the museum’s board since 2006, decried the “politicized and oftentimes toxic environment in which we find ourselves across all spheres of public discourse, including the art community.”
Kanders’ company, the Safariland Group, sells body armor for police officers, as well as tear gas. Critics say the tear gas has been used against migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and against protesters elsewhere.
Artists and the museum’s own staff members had been demanding Kanders’ resignation since November, when more than 100 staff signed a letter calling for him to leave.
Southwest pulling out of Newark airport
NEWARK, N.J. — Southwest Airlines is pulling out of New Jersey’s Newark airport at a time when the carrier has canceled dozens of flights around the country each day because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
It will cease operations at Newark Liberty International Airport and consolidate them at LaGuardia Airport in New York effective Nov. 3.
“All Southwest employees at Newark are being offered positions at New York’s LaGuardia Airport or being allowed to bid for other open positions anywhere in the Southwest network,” the airline said.
The airline employs approximately 125 workers at Newark.
Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said closing Newark is “a tactical decision forced by the Max groundings.” He said Southwest needs its remaining planes elsewhere.
The plane has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes — and several airlines are scrambling to respond to having a portion of their fleets out of service. Southwest is among the most affected: In March, it had 34 Max jets — the most of any airline.