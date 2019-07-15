At the midway point of 2019, home sales are slumping in the tri-state region.
However, interested homebuyers shouldn’t let lagging sales figures deceive them. In order to land a home in today’s market, experts say, a person must act quickly.
The East Central Iowa Association of Realtors reported last week that 606 homes were sold in the tri-state area during the first six months of the year, a 15% decline compared to the same period last year. These figures reflect home sales in Dubuque County and surrounding counties.
Association President Fred Droste believes there is one factor, in particular, that is driving down sales.
“Home sales are down because there is a lack of listings,” said Droste. “There are sufficient buyers, but there aren’t enough homes on the market. Every Realtor is seeing the same issue.”
Deb Jenny, co-owner of Platteville Realty, said a similar scenario is playing out in southwest Wisconsin.
She said there were 163 home sales in Grant County through the first six months of the year, down from 182 in the first six months of 2018. Jenny also cited “lower inventory” as the main culprit in the sales decline.
Ginger Sreenan, of the Realtor Association of Northwestern Illinois, reported that 111 homes had been sold in Jo Daviess County through July 10 and an additional 47 sales were pending. Sreenan, who recently assumed her position with the association, did not immediately have access to comparable figures from the previous year.
ACTING QUICKLY
The slowdown in sales exists in sharp contrast to the speed with which interested buyers must act today.
Homes in the most highly coveted price range — between $120,000 and $180,000 — average just 34 days on market, according to the East Central Iowa Association of Realtors.
“Thirty-four days on the market is pretty doggone good,” Droste said. “To be able to list your home and know that, on average, it is about a month out from being sold, that has to be a great feeling (for sellers).”
Droste said these numbers clearly show that “middle-range” homes are the “hot items” in today’s real estate market. Other price ranges aren’t selling as quickly.
Homes selling for $60,000 to $120,000 average 53 days on market.
The higher-priced homes generally stay on the market even longer.
Homes ranging from $180,000 to $240,000 have averaged 48 days on market this year, while those between $240,000 and $320,000 are on market an average of 80 days. Homes priced between $400,000 and $500,000 have spent an average of 140 days on market.
Jenny said the Grant County market is behaving similarly.
“What we’re seeing is that any homes at $135,000 or below are selling fairly quickly, even if they need a lot of work,” she said. “When you get into the higher-end homes, there just aren’t as many people who can support that kind of house payment. The price range of a house very much affects how long it takes to sell.”
PRICES UP
While sales volume has been trending downward, the average sale price of homes is moving in the opposite direction.
The East Central Iowa Association of Realtors reported that the average sale price through June of 2019 was $198,347, an increase of 6% compared to the same, six-month stretch in 2018.
“The inventory explains that too,” said Droste. “There is more competition for the homes that are out there, and that drives (the prices) up. People know they have to go higher, pricewise, to get it.”
The average sale price in Grant County was $153,816 through June, compared with $139,153 through the same stretch last year.
Despite a downturn in sales so far, Jenny is optimistic that things could pick up in the late summer and fall.
An increase in inventory is crucial to such a turnaround.
“I feel like we got a little bit of a late start this year,” Jenny said. “We’re seeing a lot of homes coming on to the market in July — things we’d normally see earlier in the year. It will be interesting to see what happens over the rest of the year.”