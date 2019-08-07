News in your town

Agreement inked, other details released for Sonic coming to Dubuque

Dyersville manufacturer prepares for expansion, but details remain scarce

S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates

Open house slated for new Potosi-Tennyson medical clinic

Agreement inked, other details released for Sonic coming to Dubuque

US stocks notch solid gains as China stabilizes currency

Business news in brief

Made in the Tri-States: Small-town blacksmith leans on decades of experience to satisfy high-end clients

GateHouse, Gannett to merge for $1.4B, build newspaper giant

Business news in brief

GateHouse, Gannett to merge for $1.4B, build newspaper giant

Perception, profit and planet: Why some tri-state businesses choose to go green

Guebert: Dog days mean letting it lie

Iowa organic farm set to close after more than a decade

Weaker home sales expected to be drag on remodeling market

Cargill aims for 30% cut in greenhouse gases tied to North American beef production

These types of apps could prompt impromptu spending