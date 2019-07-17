Trump administration blasts WTO ruling on China
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration blasted a World Trade Organization decision Tuesday that could let China levy sanctions on the United States.
The 2-1 decision by the WTO’s appellate body was actually a mixed verdict in a case that dates back to 2007 and is unrelated to the tariffs the administration has slapped on $250 billion in Chinese goods. In its final decision, the WTO agreed with the U.S. that China lets state-owned enterprises (SOEs) subsidize Chinese firms by providing components at unfairly low costs.
But it said the U.S. wrongly calculated the tariffs imposed to punish China for the subsidies. If the U.S. doesn’t recalculate them, China can retaliate with its own sanctions.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the ruling “undermines WTO rules, making them less effective to counteract Chinese SOE subsidies that are harming U.S. workers and businesses and distorting markets worldwide.”
Separately, the U.S. and China are locked in a yearlong standoff over U.S. allegations that China uses predatory tactics — including outright theft of trade secrets — in an aggressive push to challenge American technological dominance.
Powell says financial crisis accelerated economic changes
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the 2008 financial crisis accelerated major changes in the U.S. and global economies, leading to slower growth, lower inflation and lower interest rates.
Delivering remarks to a Paris economic conference, Powell said that since the depths of the Great Recession in 2008 and early 2009, growth and inflation in the United States and other countries are averaging a full percentage point lower than before.
While the U.S. labor market remains strong, uncertainties are rising amid slowing global growth and trade tensions, Powell said. He again sent a strong signal that the Fed is prepared to cut its benchmark policy rate for the first time in a decade.
He noted the need to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit and Britain’s pending departure from the European Union as additional challenges facing the economy.
Many economists believe the Fed will cut its benchmark rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, by a quarter-point at the July meeting and another quarter-point in September.
Cryptocurrencies, digital tax top agenda for G-7 meeting
PARIS — Finance officials from the Group of Seven rich democracies will weigh risks from new digital currencies and debate how to tax tech companies like Google and Amazon when they meet at a chateau north of Paris starting Wednesday.
Those issues, raised by the impact of digitalization on the world economy, are at the top of the agenda for a two-day gathering hosted by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The finance ministers are meeting in the town of Chantilly to prepare the ground for a summit of the G-7 heads of state and government, scheduled for Aug. 24-26 in the French Basque Country resort of Biarritz.
Hanging over the ministers when they sit down for a working dinner Wednesday: slowing global growth and the America-first trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, which have led to a tariff war with China and tensions with Europe.
The G-7 countries are Europe’s Germany, France, Britain and Italy, plus Canada, Japan and the United States.
Europe and the U.S. have exchanged a limited number of tariffs, but Trump has threatened more damaging ones on European auto imports in an attempt to renegotiate overall trade relations.
Senators urge FCC to maintain quake wireless alert speeds
LOS ANGELES — A group of U.S. senators from the West Coast is urging the government to ensure that planned changes to the national Wireless Emergency Alert system do not impair its ability to provide rapid warnings about earthquakes.
Twenty senators signed a letter Tuesday to Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai.
The FCC plans to include quake alerts as part of the system for notifying Americans about emergencies like dangerous weather, fires, and shooters.
Tuesday’s letter urges Pai to make sure that any changes account for cellphone network latency — delays in data transmission as the signal jumps between cell towers.
The senators say the success of earthquake alerts relies “on extremely rapid, low- latency alert times.”
They write that recent quakes in California and Washington state highlight the urgency of the issue.
NRC looks at reducing reactor inspections
WASHINGTON — Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff is recommending that the agency cut back on inspections at the country’s nuclear reactors, a cost-cutting move promoted by the nuclear power industry but denounced by opponents as a threat to public safety.
The recommendations, made public Tuesday, include reducing the time and scope of annual inspections at the nation’s 90-plus nuclear power plants. Some other inspections would be cut from every two years to every three years.
Some of the staff’s recommendations would require a vote by the commission, which has a majority of members appointed or reappointed by President Donald Trump, who has urged agencies to reduce regulatory requirements for industries.
The nuclear power industry has prodded regulators to cut inspections, saying the nuclear facilities are operating well and that the inspections are a financial burden for power providers. Nuclear power, like coal-fired power, has been struggling in market competition against cheaper natural gas and rising renewable energy.