UPS adds pickup spots at retailers, seeks to fly drones
NEW YORK — United Parcel Service Inc. is responding to the growth in online shopping and pressures for speedy delivery by seeking to expand its drone deliveries and adding thousands of new spots where customers can pick up packages.
The Atlanta-based package delivery giant said Tuesday it is adding 12,000 new package pickup locations inside CVS, The Michaels Co. and Advance Auto Parts stores. The new locations will bring to 21,000 the number of pickup points UPS has in the U.S. and to 40,000 globally.
The company also announced that starting Jan. 1 it will offer pickup and delivery services seven days a week, adding service on Sundays.
It said it is setting up a subsidiary that will focus on expanding its drone-delivery operations, limited now to delivering medical samples at a group of hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina. It filed for certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for the subsidiary, called UPS Flight Forward, to fly drones beyond line of sight, at night, and with an unlimited number of drones and operators in command.
Still, Google is ahead of UPS on the drone front. In April, Google announced that its affiliate Wing Aviation received federal approval allowing it to make commercial deliveries by drone. It marked the first time a company has gotten a federal air carrier certification for drone deliveries. The approval from the FAA means that Wing can operate commercial drone flights in part of Virginia, which it plans to begin later this year.
Seattle man stabbed by Uber driver sues the company
SEATTLE — A Seattle man stabbed by an Uber driver in 2017 is suing the company.
Brian Gorme and his wife, Adrienne Walker, allege in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that Uber was negligent in hiring or supervising 63-year-old Sharif Soajima, also known as Timothy Clark.
Soajima picked up Gorme late on Oct. 1, 2017, though police said Gorme was supposed to go with a different driver. Investigators said surveillance video showed Gorme exiting the car after about 15 seconds, and that Soajima, who had convictions for assault and armed robbery in the 1980s, then got out and stabbed him in the abdomen.
Gorme nearly died. Doctors removed his spleen and he was hospitalized for a week.
Soajima has been charged with assault. In an email, Uber declined to comment on the lawsuit but noted that Soajimi, who has been released on electronic monitoring pending his trial, no longer has access to the Uber app.
FDA warns marijuana company for making CBD health claims
U.S. regulators warned a leading marijuana company for making unproven health claims about CBD, the trendy ingredient that’s turning up in lotions, foods and pet treats.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it warned Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Massachusetts, for illegally selling unapproved products. Curaleaf’s claims could lead people to delay medical care for serious conditions like cancer, the agency said.
“Consumers should beware of purchasing or using any such products,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless in a statement.
The FDA has issued similar warning letters to smaller businesses, but this is the first since the agency began studying how it regulates CBD. The agency plans to report in the fall on its regulatory approach after holding a public hearing and receiving nearly 4,500 comments.
The agency is exploring “potential regulatory pathways” for some CBD products to be lawfully marketed, Sharpless said.
Curaleaf, which operates in 12 states, said it will work with the FDA to resolve the issues mentioned in the warning letter . The company’s shares fell more than 7% on the news, and some other cannabis stocks lost ground.
The company “is fully committed to complying with FDA requirements for all of the products that it markets,” Curaleaf said in a statement.
CBD is a compound found in marijuana that doesn’t cause a high. Its skyrocketing popularity has attracted mainstream retailers despite little evidence of its health claims.
Curaleaf’s website and social media accounts show the company is illegally selling unapproved new drugs, the FDA said, specifically its CBD lotion, a pain-relief patch, several tinctures and disposable vape pens.
The company’s Bido CBD for Pets products are unapproved new animal drugs, the FDA said.
The FDA cited claims the company made for CBD’s effectiveness in treating chronic pain, anxiety, attention deficit disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, cancer and opioid withdrawal.
Curaleaf said all its CBD products come from hemp, a version of the cannabis plant that is low in THC, the part of cannabis that gives pot its high.
Hemp gained new status as an agricultural crop late last year when President Donald Trump signed the farm bill.
The CBD industry hoped the legislation would allow broad sales of the ingredient.
But the FDA still regulates pharmaceutical products. Since CBD is the active ingredient of GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex, approved by the FDA last year, the agency has said it can’t be added to food or marketed to treat health conditions without going through the FDA’s established processes.
Alibaba to allow U.S. businesses to sell on platform
NEW YORK — China’s e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba will allow small and medium-sized U.S. businesses to sell on Alibaba.com.
U.S. businesses, until Tuesday, were only able to buy merchandise on the platform.
Alibaba is looking to juice its growth, which has been held in check by Amazon and threatened by trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
Alibaba says the platform has 10 million active business buyers in more than 190 countries and regions. One third of the order volume is from U.S. businesses, says John Caplan, president of North America B2B and globalization at Alibaba Group.
Sellers will have to pay an annual registration fee of about $2,000, but it won’t charge commission for each sale, unlike Amazon, Caplan said.
In March, Alibaba.com and Office Depot announced a co-branded online store to expand the reach of both companies with small and medium sized businesses. It said at the time it was part of a broader array of services they were providing to small business.
Over time, the companies intend to help U.S. small businesses sell their products to buyers around the world through Alibaba.com, the wholesale trade site of the Alibaba Group. It marked Alibaba.com’s first U.S. partnership with a major retailer. On Tuesday, it announced that Robinson Fresh, a division of C. H. Robinson, will be another “anchor seller” on the platform.
There are about 30 million small businesses in the U.S.
The lion’s share of business for Group Holdings Ltd. has been providing retailers and brands in the U.S. and around the globe access to the 700 million Chinese customers through its two major marketplaces Taobao and Tmall.
IMF sees a weaker global economy but upgrades US forecast
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy because of simmering international trade tensions.
But at the same time, the fund is boosting its forecast for U.S. economy this year, citing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
The IMF said Tuesday that it expects the global economy to expand by a “sluggish” 3.2% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018 and from the 3.3% growth it forecast for this year back in April. The 189-country lending organization blamed the lackluster growth on heightened trade tensions and specifically a tariff war between the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China.
The fund said it expects the U.S. economy to grow 2.6% in 2019, down from 2.9% last year but up from the 2.3% it forecast in April.
The Fed improved prospects for U.S. growth by abandoning plans to keep raising interest rates. It is easing its policies partly to offset the economic fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade wars. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates at its meeting next week.
British Airways fails to win injunction against striking pilots
LONDON — British Airways has failed to win a temporary injunction from a U.K. court to halt strike by pilots demanding better pay.
Britain’s High Court rejected the application Tuesday for an interim injunction to prevent strikes by pilots based at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, two of the busiest airports in Europe. The pilots have voted overwhelmingly to strike.
BA attorney John Cavanagh argued that the union should have specified whether the pilots polled were in long-haul or short-haul fleets. Although the date of industrial action still remains unclear, Cavanagh said it was “likely to commence on or about Aug. 7.”
Union lawyer Simon Cheetham says the union wants the power to call a strike between Aug. 7 and January 2020.
The union says accuses BA of making massive profits on the back of sacrifices made during hard times.