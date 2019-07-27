Privacy group challenges $5 billion Facebook settlement
SAN FRANCISCO — A consumer privacy group has filed a challenge to Facebook’s $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, saying it is not “adequate, reasonable or appropriate” and lets the social media giant off the hook for years of violations.
The Washington-based Electronic Privacy Information Center asked a federal district court in Washington D.C. on Friday to intervene in finalizing the settlement, which was approved 3-to-2 by the FTC.
EPIC says the deal, which also includes new privacy oversight and transparency requirements for Facebook, would extinguish more than 26,000 existing consumer complaints against Facebook that are pending at the FTC.
Facebook and the FTC did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
EPIC first filed a complaint against Facebook over privacy violations in 2009.
Trump refuses to shield Apple from China tariffs
SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump has vowed to slap tariffs on Apple’s Mac Pros if the company shifts production of the computer from Texas to China.
The pledge made in a tweet Friday rebuffs Apple’s attempt to shield its products from taxes being imposed on goods made in China as part of Trump administration’s trade war with the world’s most populous country.
Apple recently sent a letter to the Trump administration warning that the U.S. economy and its ability to compete will hurt if its products are hit with the tariffs.
The Cupertino, Calif., company has been assembling its Mac Pros in Austin, Texas, since 2013, but a report surfaced last month that Apple plans to shift production to a factory near Shanghai.
Apple is reportedly moving Mac Pro production because it is having trouble finding enough skilled labor to assemble the computer in Texas.
Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously said the Mac Pro will continue to be designed and engineered in California. The company hasn’t said where the computer will be assembled in the future though. Trump demanded in his tweet that they continue to be made in the U.S if Apple doesn’t want to be exposed to a 25% tariff on electronics made in China.
Just hours later, Trump once again asserted the U.S. should have first dibs over the companies headquartered here. In a tweet, he vowed to retaliate against France for the new digital tax the country is imposing on big tech companies that sell online advertising.
If anyone taxes the companies, Trump wrote in a tweet , it should be the U.S. He stuck in a dig about French wine, writing “I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!”
Investors appeared unfazed by Trump’s sparring with one of the world’s biggest and most powerful companies. Apple’s stock edged up $1.22 to $208.24 in Friday’s midday trading.
The reaction probably would have been different had Trump made it clear that the tariffs will be applied to Apple’s top-selling product, the iPhone, which has long been assembled in China. Mac computers, on the other hand, now represent a relatively small part of Apple’s business, unlike the company’s early years when the computers were its marquee products.
Mac computers held a 6% share of the worldwide personal computer market during the second quarter of this year, ranking well behind China’s Lenovo as well as HP and Dell in the U.S., according to the research firm Gartner Inc.
Twitter reports strong user growth
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter reported surprisingly strong second-quarter user numbers and revenue Friday, as it works to make the platform more user-friendly and eliminate robotic and fake accounts on its platform.
On that front, the social media messaging service said instances of suspicious behavior and spam dropped by 18% during the quarter.
But Twitter’s push to cut down on fake accounts costs money, and its adjusted profit fell 36% to about $37 million, or 5 cents per share. At the same time, revenue surged 18%, to $841 million, better than the $829 million that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet. In April, Twitter had forecast revenue of $770 million to $830 million for the quarter.
Twitter’s daily user base rose 14% to 139 million, an increase of 5 million users. Analysts were expecting 134.7 million daily users.
The revenue surge was due to higher advertising revenue. The company said it is on track to hire 20% more people than last year.
Trump predicts sharp rise in U.S.-U.K. trade
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s spoken with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two nations already are working on a new trade agreement.
Trump told reporters on Friday in the Oval Office that he had just spoken with Johnson. He predicted the U.S. and U.K. could reach “a very substantial trade agreement” that far exceeds existing levels of commerce.
Trump added that trade between the two countries had been “impeded” by the U.K.’s relationship with the European Union.
He says that with Brexit, “we could do much, much more trade and we expect to do that.” Trump says trade could increase as much as five times above current levels.
Trump says the U.K. “needed” Johnson. The president adds, “He has what it takes.”