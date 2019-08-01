Great River Gallery to host art opening

BELLEVUE, Iowa — The work of artist Lynn Montague, of Waverly, will be featured in an art opening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Great River Gallery 116 N. Riverview St.
Montague was an art instructor at Waverly-Shell Rock High School from 1970 to 2006. The work featured will predominantly be acrylic on canvas.
In an artist statement, Montague said, “I work in series. Each picture leads into the next one, resulting in a sequence of works with a theme. That theme might be color or composition, or both.”