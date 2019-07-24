“NOVA,” 8 p.m. on PBS
A new five-part, four-week docu-series called “The Planets” launches tonight with “Inner Worlds,” an episode that uses footage and data collected from space missions, plus computer-generated sequences, to explore the four planets closest to our sun: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. All four of these rocky planets were born around the same time, from the same material, yet only one today thrives with life. The second episode, “Mars,” follows immediately and examines the fascinating “red planet.”
“Snowfall,” 9 p.m. on FX
In the new episode “Cash and Carry,” Franklin (Damson Idris) starts rolling with his new business plan, then joins Avi (Alon Aboutboul) on a business trip. Elsewhere, Teddy (Carter Hudson) works tirelessly to forge new alliances in Costa Rica, while Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) struggles to figure out how to work with his new Mexican partner.
“Yellowstone,” 9 p.m. on Paramount
A desperate Jamie (Wes Bentley) tries as hard as he can to walk back a previous mistake, knowing all too well that failure in this case is not an option, in the new episode “Touching Your Enemy.” Elsewhere, Kayce (Luke Grimes) tracks down what could be a vital piece of evidence, while Martin and Monica (Tim McQuay, Kelsey Asbille) attend a traditional Indian horse relay.