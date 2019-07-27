GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation and the Friends of Horseshoe Mound will host Meteors on the Mound from 7 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, for a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower from atop Horseshoe Mound Preserve.
Horseshoe Mound, 1679 N. Blackjack Road, is the eighth highest point in Jo Daviess County and offers spectacular views of the tri-state area from three vantage points. This is the only time of the year that the preserve is open to the public after dark so it is a special occasion.
The event is free for members of JDCF and $10 per person for nonmembers. RSVPs are not required.
There will be family-friendly activities for people of all ages as well a presentation by expert astronomer, Walter Trentadue. Amateur astronomers will have telescopes on-site so that participants can view various heavenly bodies.
If you have a telescope, you may bring it along. The program is weather dependent, so if it is raining, visit www.jdcf.org for updates.