GALENA, Ill. — Martin Koop will perform during the Songwriters Showcase from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, July 19, the Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St.
Koop is a singer, songwriter and guitar-picker who, according to Funcoast magazine, is “proof that folk music is alive and well.”
After a 30-year career of festivals, pubs, coffee shops, campuses, wineries, house concerts and little theaters, Koop has become a national touring artist.
There is no charge for this concert. Doors open at 6.
For more information, visit www.GalenaCenterForTheArts.com or call 779-214-0261.