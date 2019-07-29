“Beat Shazam,” 7 p.m. on Fox
This game show routinely features diverse batches of contestants, but as this latest episode title indicates, the new “Southern Fried Shazam!” players all hail from the American South, as host Jamie Foxx welcomes brothers from Louisiana, cousins from Texas and a band of churchgoers from Virginia. As always, the teams play against each other, and the clock, as they try to identify hit songs from as few notes as possible.
“Legend of Deep Blue,” 8 p.m. on Discovery
Brandon McMillan and Jimi Partington, a pair of celebrated shark experts, travel to Guadalupe Island hoping to pick up the trail of Deep Blue, the creature believed to be the largest great white shark on Earth. She measures nearly 21 feet in length and weighs more than two and a half tons. McMillan and Partington hope to catch and study her long enough to learn more about these mega-sharks.
“Years and Years,” 8 p.m. on HBO
A frustrated Muriel (Anne Reid) rails at her family and humanity in general for the sorry state of the world as this drama wraps with its sixth and final episode. When the family tries to liberate Viktor (Maxim Baldry), they wind up freeing the entire camp and accidentally broadcasting footage of that event to the entire country. Stephen (Rory Kinnear) contemplates suicide, but ultimately takes very different action. Edith’s (Jessica Hynes) radiation poisoning causes her to collapse, and Viv Rook (Emma Thompson) pays the piper.