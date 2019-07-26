It’s not every rock star who gets offered a recording contract who says, “Sure. But only if I can hang on to my full-time gig as a youth pastor.”
But that was precisely the response singer and songwriter Mark Hall offered when approached with such an offer in the early 2000s for the contemporary Christian rock group he formed with other youth pastors, Casting Crowns.
“It’s probably not the response they were expecting,” Hall said, with a laugh, in a phone interview ahead of going to his day job at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church in his McDonough, Ga., hometown. “This really wasn’t something we were going for. I knew I was supposed to be a youth pastor. That was just something I felt called to do.”
The band will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. It marks Casting Crowns’ second stop at the venue, having appeared there in 2016.
Considering the band a part-time effort, Casting Crowns members often tour from Thursday through Saturday so that they can be home for church on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights, in addition to raising their families.
“We’re on a break during the summer with youth ministry weekends being busy,” Hall said. “But touring kicks up a lot in the fall. We’re performing all the favorites people know from those early recordings, but we’ll be performing a few songs off of our latest album, too.”
Founded in 1999, Casting Crowns was content inspiring student ministry groups with its message through music — even cutting two independent records to help spread their message of faith. One of those recordings found its way into the hands of Mark Miller, lead singer for the country group Sawyer Brown, who had launched a record label, Beach Street Records.
“It all just kind of happened,” Hall said.
Casting Crowns soon found itself recording, touring and posing for photos with other giddy Christian youth groups at camps and other gatherings.
“It’s strange because to them, I’m just Mark,” Hall said.
Casting Crowns’ self-titled debut album, co-produced by fellow faith-based artist Steven Curtis Chapman, was released in 2003 . It quickly made the group one of the fastest-selling debut acts in the history of Christian music, with hits like, “Who Am I” and “Voice of Truth.” The latter spent 14 consecutive weeks at No. 1.
In 2005, Casting Crowns followed its success with “Lifesong,” featuring the title track, which spent nine weeks atop the charts; “Praise You in This Storm,” which remained at No. 1 for seven weeks; and “Does Anybody Here Her?” The album, which also spawned a “Live” release the following year, would earn the band its first Grammy Award.
Its third effort, “The Alter and the Door,” continued charting Casting Crowns’ success, with the single “East to West” spending 16 weeks at No. 1 — its most successful hit to date — and “Slow Fade.”
In 2008, the band earned its eighth No. 1 hit, with “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” from its holiday album, “Peace on Earth.”
In addition to netting a Dove Award in 2010 for Artist of the Year (the Grammy equivalent for Christian music), Casting Crowns would go on to release another Christmas album and five more boundary-breaking studio records including, “Until the Whole World Hears,” — the highest Christian album debut in history and netting the group its ninth No. 1 hit in the title track.
Its latest album, “Only Jesus,” was released in 2018. It has reached No. 2 on the U.S. Christian chart and climbed to No. 42 on the Billboard albums chart. The album’s lead single, also called “Only Jesus,” hit No. 3 on the U.S. Christian singles countdown, becoming Casting Crowns’ eighth consecutive Top 10 hit. It’s also the group’s 26th Top 10 song — the most of any group.
“It’s built off of several stories surrounding John the Baptist,” Hall said. “The over-arching theme is how John came into this world pointing to Jesus as his singular focus. He knew why he was here. In today’s generation, we’re pointing more toward ourselves. We’re all about creating a legacy. I don’t think we’re here to leave a legacy. If we take time to take a step back, we realize we’re not here to point at ourselves. We’re here to point toward Jesus. That’s something we try to challenge our students with as well.”
“Speaking truth in love” is at the heart of what Hall and the rest of Casting Crowns hopes fans key into, whether listening to their music on the radio or taking it in live.
“That hasn’t changed a bit for us throughout the years,” Hall said. “It’s all about sharing the truth, even if that truth is difficult to hear. We do everything in love. That’s what Jesus did.”