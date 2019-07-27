If your birthday is today: What you do for others this year will speak volumes about your integrity and ability to make things happen. Maintaining equilibrium and sharing with people who have as much to offer as you will lead to your success. Know when to jump and when to sit tight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your charm will draw attention. Before you make a promise, be sure you can follow through on it. Your reputation will wobble if you say one thing and do another.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't labor over something you can't change. Spend time with people who bring you joy. Focus on life, love and happiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Visiting a friend or relative will give you the boost you need to sort out distressing matters you face at home or work. Don't spend impulsively.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Anger will hold you back. Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you. Love and romance, along with personal growth and physical improvements, should be your priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A passionate approach to whatever you do will draw interest and support. A romantic adventure will bring you closer to a loved one and improve your lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't limit what you can do. Decide what will make you happy and follow through with your plans. You can't please everyone, but this time it's essential that you satisfy yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stick close to home and spend time with the people you love and trust. Make adjustments that will add to your comfort and improve important relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll do and feel your best when helping others, but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness or generosity. Be honest about the way you think and what you expect in return.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Lighten up and have some fun. Taking a day trip or getting together with someone who makes you laugh will ease stress and promote a change that will improve your life. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make only necessary changes. Something you expect to be cheap will end up breaking your budget. Joy comes from within and from surrounding yourself with people you love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Express your feelings rather than letting someone take advantage of you. Taking command will help you gain respect and encourage you to put yourself first.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Refuse to let someone disrupt your plans. Don't be afraid to do your own thing or to explore your options. Standing your ground will help you gain equality.
July 27