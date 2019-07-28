With the number of hot summer days in the tri-state area finally starting to add up, it’s time to take a break from the heat.
Since we have not yet figured out how to control the weather, we might as well go for one of the best alternatives for cooling down: A fresh scoop of ice cream.
In July, America marks National Ice Cream Month. To celebrate, we’ve compiled a sampling of local shops where you can satisfy your cravings.
American Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor
About the business: A longtime staple on Main Street in Galena, Ill., American Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor serves 32 flavors of Cedar Crest Ice Cream.
Visitors to the store also can purchase bottled vintage sodas, old-fashioned sodas made in-house, homemade pie, malts, shakes and flavored lemonades. Staff also make waffle cones and bowls for customers, owner John Brinkmeier said.
“My dad does it in the front windows, and people walk by and see him making waffle cones,” Brinkmeier said.
Try this: Some of the store’s most popular flavors are superman; blue moon; Mackinac Island Fudge, which has fudge alongside vanilla ice cream; and Pirate’s Bounty, which features M&Ms and cookies.
The shop also carries various flavors of the month, such as key lime pie and peach cobbler.
Location: 102 N. Main St., Galena.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Ice Cream U Scream
About the business: The shop gets its products from the popular Madison, Wis.-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. Having that brand means the ice cream pretty much sells itself, owner Lisa Haley said.
“Its full of flavor, so when it’s strawberry, they’ve got the real strawberries in it, and it doesn’t taste like it’s artificial flavoring,” she said. “It’s real ice cream.”
Haley carries 16 flavors at a time and serves them in cones, sundaes, shakes, malts and floats. She always keeps a non-dairy flavor on hand. The shop also sells hot dogs and recently started offering homemade pizzas.
Try this: The store’s top-sellers are “This Just Got Serious,” a caramel ice cream with sea salt fudge and cashews, and peanut butter cookie dough that has vanilla ice cream with cookie dough chunks, a peanut butter ripple and chocolate flakes.
The store also carries seasonal flavors, and this summer is offering lemon meringue and key lime pie ice cream.
Location: 198 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Beecher’s Ice Cream and Yogurt
About the business: Beecher’s staff make the ice cream in-house using 14 percent butter fat, Manager Cindy Hermsen said. That makes their offerings extra creamy.
Shop staff craft more than 30 ice cream flavors and typically have 16 available for purchase at a time. They also sell low-fat frozen yogurt and make waffle cones each day, Hermsen said.
“We make (the ice cream) here, so I know what ingredients we’re using, and it’s creamy,” she said.
Try this: Some of the business’ most popular flavors are praline pecan and cookie dough. Also popular are monster cookie dough, which features a dough made with peanut butter and oatmeal, and old south fudge, which has mocha, chocolate chips, Oreos and chocolate ice cream.
The shop this year started offering a mango-
flavored ice cream that has gone over particularly well, Hermsen said.
Location: 1691 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer months.
Betty Jane homemade Candies
About the business: Betty Jane staff make and sell the ice cream for a few months each year. The ice creams are sold exclusively at the business’s shop on Asbury Road.
Staff uses a high-quality base to make the ice cream and incorporate Betty Jane products, such as the business’s caramel and fudge sauces, Gremlins and toffees.
“We have some very, very loyal customers,” company President Drew Siegert said. “We just absolutely love it. A lot of people don’t realize that we offer it during the summer months.”
Try this: The shop’s most popular flavors are Gremlin and Gremlin-nilla, made with the business’s signature candies, caramel swirls and chocolate or vanilla ice cream, Siegert said.
Other popular flavors incorporating the business’ products are English almond toffee and Willy Boy, which features white chocolate chunks, roasted peanuts and caramel swirl in vanilla ice cream.
Location: 3049 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 .m. Sunday.
3 Marias Ice Cream
About the business:
3 Marias staff make the ice cream, drawing on traditional Hispanic flavors. That has been a draw for customers, who seem to enjoy trying out frozen treats that taste like Horchata, cheese or tequila, manager Lizbeth Moreno said.
“Most of the customers are American, and they have noticed that everyone loves that everything is made here,” said Monica Gomez, a friend, who was translating for Moreno.
In addition to about 30 kinds of ice cream, customers also can purchase a variety of snacks, street corn, slushies, yogurt and ice pops, along with fresh flavored water that can be flavored to customers’ requests.
Try this: Moreno and Gomez recommended visitors try out the Gansito ice cream, named and flavored for a Mexican snack cake, as well as other flavors such as Ferrero Rocher, goat’s milk toffee, cheese, cheesecake and Horchata.
“People say it tastes like (it’s) real,” Adriana said. “I say, ‘It’s real.’”
Location: 125 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.