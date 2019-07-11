The University of Dubuque has announced the lineup for its 2019-2020 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series. And it’s hoping for a little sparkle.
Released Monday and coined, “A Jewel of a Season,” the lineup boasts several top acts, with “RENT”: 20th Anniversary Tour, Wynton Marsalis and Steep Canyon Rangers just a few of the highlights.
“I am especially pleased to welcome the magnificent artistry of Wynton Marsalis to Heritage’s stage,” said Thomas Robbins, executive director of Heritage Center. “Wynton’s musicianship is world class, and coming from a family of musical royalty, it is a true privilege to host him, as well as a full complement of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra colleagues, each of them virtuoso soloists of their own merits.”
As for entertainment value, Robbins added that the unauthorized musical parody of “The Office,” in February, also looks to be a draw.
“I know myself, as well as my son and many current college students, find guilty pleasure in binging on this ‘feast for the funnybone’ hit TV sitcom, so seeing the characters bust out in song should be even more hilarious,” he said.
Other highlights will include having two famous grandchildren appearing in the series: Elizabeth von Trapp and Clifton Truman Daniel.
“It is interesting and novel,” Robbins said.
All performances will take place in Heritage Center’s John and Alice Butler Hall, with the exception of its B.I.T.E. Size Series events, in Babka Theatre.
Schedule
The Reminders, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The Reminders’ mashup of rhymes, vocals and reggae-tinged hip-hop beats offer a backdrop for a global musical experience. Joined onstage by a DJ and dancers, Big Samir and Aja Black weave rhythmic patterns with vocal stylings. They have shared the stage with artists such as Les Nubians, Snoop Dogg, Fishbone, Nas, Mos Def and others.
REZA: Edge of Illusion, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10
Witness illusions such as passing through spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record-breaking
re-creation of Houdini’s most famous stunt and the appearance of a helicopter.
“RENT”: 20th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 2-3
In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and changed the landscape of American theater. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s “RENT” continues to speak loudly.
Women of the World, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
The a cappella quartet represents different corners of the globe, creating a common platform to celebrate cultural differences through music worldwide. Honoring global folk traditions, its repertoire spans music in 30 languages. It has toured North America and Asia, having collaborated with musical legends like Grammy Award-winner Bobby McFerrin and African vocal icon Angelique Kidjo. UD Women’s Choir is a special guest.
The Doo Wop Project, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18
The group traces the evolution of Doo Wop. Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical,” with a five-piece band.
B2wins from Brazil, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25
Brazilian twins Walter and Wagner feature a lead electric violin and ukulele, with vocals. The twins will be joined on stage by musicians on electric bass and drums.
The Passing Zone, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
The juggling duo feature chainsaws flying through the air and world-class skills, with comedy.
HIPLET Ballerinas, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
From Chicago, the ensemble fuses classical pointe technique with African, Latin, hip-hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color. Featuring 10 dancers, performances incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe, while showcasing Hiplet’s trademark sass, hip movements and struts accompanied by popular music.
“Jungle Book,” Kidoons and WYRD Productions of Canada, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17
A new theatrical adaptation of the works of Rudyard Kipling is re-imagined through modern eyes, immersive sound and multimedia.
Christmas at Heritage Center: The Sound of Christmas, with Elisabeth von Trapp, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
UD’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts celebrates the birth of Christ, featuring the UD choirs and wind ensemble, with Elisabeth von Trapp, the granddaughter of Maria and Baron von Trapp, of “The Sound of Music.”
“A Christmas Carol” (kids edition), Virginia Repertory Theatre, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
A musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Watch Mr. Scrooge have a change of heart from stone to gold as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Wynton Marsalis: “Big Band Holidays,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9
A beloved New York tradition comes to Dubuque.
Steep Canyon Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
The Grammy Award-winning sextet is known for its work with comedian Steve Martin.
“Pinocchio,” Missoula Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
An original adaptation of the fairy tale, featuring local youth.
Tom Cotter, comedian, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31
Cotter finished as runner-up on “American’s Got Talent.” Other credits include “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Comedy Central Presents ... Tom Cotter” and “The Howard Stern Show.”
Shesh Besh, the Arab-Jewish Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
The group includes members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, with musicians from Israel’s Arab community.
“The Princess and The Pea,” Lexington Children’s Theatre, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9
A retelling of the Hans Christian Andersen classic.
“The Office, A Musical Parody,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11
An adaptation of the hit TV show.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
With a cast including stars from Broadway rock musicals, including Dubuque native Rita Harvey.
“We Shall Overcome — A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” featuring Damien Sneed, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18
A fusion of repertoire from African American music traditions, with spoken-word from King. Musical director Damien Sneed has worked with musical luminaries like Wynton Marsalis, Jessye Norman, Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin. This concert production features a full ensemble of vocals and instrumentals with music representing traditional and modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. UD Concert Choir and Gospel Choir are special guests.
Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27
From Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the 80-member ensemble performs as part of an eight-week U.S. tour. Founded in 1977, the orchestra earned a reputation as one of the best Russian orchestras.
Golden Dragon Acrobats from China, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
Combining award-winning acrobatics, dance, music, theater and costumes, the 25-member troupe has performed across the globe. It has received two prestigious New York Drama Desk Award nominations for its Broadway run.
B.I.T.E. Size Series
Joshua Kane in Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Terror, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20
Joshua Kane offers an interactive performance of Poe’s “Tell-Tale Heart,” “Cask of Amontillado,” “The Raven” and more in this swift-paced one-man show.
Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14
Boothe is an award-winning hip-hop artist, TEDx speaker and creator of “The Unauthorized Biography Series,” a critically acclaimed musical project celebrating the world’s greatest cultural icons through biographical rap songs — repackaging history through hip-hop. Each chapter of the series captures the legacy of a positive and influential iconic figure in a documentary-style music video.
Darryl Van Leer presents, “The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16; 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
The performance, based on the essential writings of King, opens with narration describing the tribulations of the Montgomery bus boycott. King’s testimony of these events is given in his sermon, “Early Days.” Next, the audience is transported to 1963 to witness King’s speech, “I Have A Dream.” “The Norm of Greatness” also includes, “The Drum Major Instinct,” “The Eulogy” and “I See the Promised Land.”
Piano Fondue, Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20
Based in Madison, Wis., Piano Fondue presents an interactive, high-energy, sing-along show. Two entertainers take their places behind two baby grand pianos, and the audience controls the set list on their smartphones. Audience members can visit Piano Fondue’s request website, view the set list and manipulate it in real-time. They can add songs to the list or move songs around.
“Give ’Em Hell Harry!” President Harry Truman Tribute, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17
Written by Samuel Gallu, the show is a faithful and humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency. It spans his childhood, his political apprenticeship as a judge in Jackson County, Mo., his years in the U.S. Senate and his two terms as president. Actor James Whitmore originated the role in 1975. Clifton Truman Daniel took up the mantle in October 2017, marking the first time in history a U.S. president would be portrayed onstage by a direct descendant — in this case, his oldest grandson.
Yid Vicious, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18
Yid Vicious was formed in 1995 in Madison, Wis., to ameliorate the woeful dearth of klezmer in America’s heartland. Klezmer is Yiddish folk music meant to inspire dancing and celebration. Yid Vicious celebrates the long-standing tradition of klezmorim and incorporates new musical ideas into an organic and ever-evolving art form. The band’s seven members blend their backgrounds in classical, jazz and world music. Their musical arsenal consists of clarinets, fiddle, horn, vocals, guitar, accordion, tuba, drums and sometimes theremin.