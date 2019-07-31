Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host an Art @ your library opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the second floor rotunda, featuring artists Gary Fagan and Maureen McDermott.
With more than 30 years of experience, Fagan is an award-winning photographer who is drawn to wildlife and nature.
McDermott is a multimedia artist who works with fabric, fiber and nature. Her passion of using natural materials led her to eco-printing — a technique to apply plant shapes, such as flowers and leaves, to fabric. Her artwork is 100% chemical-free, using silk, wool, linen and cotton.
Admission is free, and the exhibit will run through Monday, Sept. 23.
For more information, call 563-589-4225 or visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.