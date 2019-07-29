If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Saturday, Aug. 3
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show. 4:30-9:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. View a variety of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. Listen to live music and purchase food/drink at local establishments. Details: www.facebook.com/eastdubuquecarshow.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Music in the Gardens. 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive. Featuring the 2013 Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Dogs on Skis. Details: www.dubuquearboretum.com.