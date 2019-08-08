MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Tiffany Biehl, who owns Codfish Hollow Barnstormers with her husband, Shawn, said the popularity of the rural Maquoketa music venue blows her mind.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’ve been doing it for one year,” she said. “Sometimes, it feels like we’ve been doing it for 100 years.”
In reality, the renovated barn has hosted bands and fans for a decade, marking its 10th anniversary last month.
In honor of the milestone, Tiffany Biehl discussed 10 notable shows:
1. THE FIRST
The Biehls had 10 days to prepare for their first show.
Tiffany remembers getting the cows out from under the barn, where the green room and food court are today. The space remained unusable, however.
“The poop was all still down there,” she recalled.
Bands Local Natives and Catfish Haven played that night for a crowd of about 150 people, joined by an Iowa musician.
The Biehls had strung up Christmas lights, uncertain what to expect.
2. THE FAVORITE
Tiffany Biehl said Ani DiFranco’s June 2019 performance was a long time coming. She tried to entice DiFranco to visit for years before the folk singer agreed.
Biehl said it was obvious DiFranco had a good time on stage. As Biehl remembers it, the singer apologized for taking so long to come out and said something along the lines of “I didn’t get it, but I do now.”
3. THE MOST STRESSFUL
Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz was very excited about the band’s July 2012 performance at Codfish Hollow. He called up the owners soon before, eager to see the venue, Biehl recalled.
She said she offered Duritz a guest bed that night, but he insisted on sleeping on the couch in her basement. Not expecting an overnight guest, Biehl was not prepared to serve breakfast.
“I was trying to scrape stuff together for Adam Duritz,” she said.
The night of the show, the band had too much gear to fit on the stage and had to play without some of it, she said. Still, they blew the transformer. The band continued to play thanks to a generator, but all the vendors lost power.
4. THE STRANGEST
Biehl said by far the oddest performances at Codfish Hollow were the Turnbuckle festivals in 2017 and 2018. They offered fans a unique mix of comedy, punk music and pro wrestling in the cow pasture.
“How is this really gonna fit together?” she recalled wondering before the first show.
But it turned out to be awesome, she said.
5. THE MOST SURPRISING
Biehl knew who the special guest would be at a 2013 concert featuring several big indie names, but the fans should have had no clue.
“Norah Jones was here, and everybody was super surprised,” she said.
The TH reported at the time, though, that fans had heard rumors about Jones being the surprise performer, teased by the venue for weeks. Audience members told a reporter they were there just for her.
Either way, it was a night to remember.
6. THE MESSIEST
Biehl said the 2017 Highly Suspect show got a little rowdy.
“The band was super cool,” she said. “But their fans were pretty wild.”
During the show, she said, the wild audience blew up pool floats for crowd surfing.
“I just had to leave the barn because I was, like, so nervous,” she said.
After the show, the Codfish Hollow crew had a big mess to clean up, but there was no major damage.
7. THE MOST EMOTIONAL
Every time Mark Mulcahy plays at Codfish Hollow, it means a lot to Biehl and Shawn. The singer/guitarist/songwriter is one of their favorites from high school, Biehl said.
In 2016, playing with his group Miracle Legion, Mulcahy did a special number just for the Biehls.
“He played a song for us that he had not played live since his wife died,” Biehl said.
The song, “You’re the One Lee,” meant a lot to them, she said.
8. THE NEXT
The night of Saturday, Aug. 10, a new band called The Artisanals will take the Codfish Hollow stage. The band’s website describes the sound of their first LP as “a blend of ‘70s Heartland Rock and Alt-Americana.”
Biehl first met the lead singer, Johnny Delaware, when he played the venue with another group, SUSTO. She said she’s excited to see him lead a headlining act this time.
9. THE ALMOST-DREAM-COME-TRUE
A 2016 performance by The Baseball Project was a hit with Biehl. But it was not quite what dreams are made of.
The band features Scott McCaughey, Peter Buck and Mike Mills on its official lineup, members of the Biehls’ favorite band: R.E.M.
10. THE ULTIMATE FANTASY
While No. 10 has never happened at Codfish Hollow, Biehl said if she could bring in any act, she would bring in the full R.E.M lineup for a reunion.
She has spoken to the members of The Baseball Project about it, too, but she knows it is unlikely to ever happen.
“I just keep dreaming,” she said.