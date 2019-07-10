A monthly centering prayer gathering will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
The monthly prayers begin with 20 minutes of quiet, wordless prayer together. Participants, led by facilitator Marilyn Dansart, then read together a short piece related to contemplative prayer, contemplative worship or other topics on contemplative living.
Then, there is time to share thoughts and reflections regarding the reading.
Newcomers to the Centering Prayer Group are welcomed.
Dansart completed a three-year Spiritual Direction Preparation at the Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse, Wis.