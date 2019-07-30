The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., will host a Family Art Carnival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
The event will include free outdoor art activities, gallery tours, family art studio adventures and ice cream treats. Food will be available for purchase from the Hy-Vee grill.
The museum also is seeking speakers for a new program, “The City Speaks,” set for Sunday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 29.
The festival of humanities will include a series of talks designed to make patrons think about the arts and humanities and how they relate to local and international issues.
Themes include “Tiny Revolution,” an idea that starts as a conversation that grows and contributes to the betterment of the world; “Disruption,” an idea or innovation that creates a new way of thinking, displacing established approaches or existing conventions; “Redemption,” acknowledging the human potential for renewal after failure; “Shout”acracy,” a form of civil disobedience in which the loudest voice makes an impact; and “Collective Joy,” group events that involve music, synchronized movement, costumes and a feeling of loss of self.
Anyone can participate or submit an idea, and speakers will be selected by the end of August.
For more information, contact Margaret Buhr at 563-557-1851, mbuhr@dbqart.org or visit dbqart.com/event/the-city-speaks.