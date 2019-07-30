The Dubuque Multicultural Family Center will host India Independence Day Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at MFC South, 1101 Central Ave.
The afternoon will include authentic Indian food, music, dance, Mehndi (henna tattoos), games, prizes and an educational presentation.
The event is free with no registration necessary. However, space is limited.
India Independence Day, which is celebrated throughout India on Aug. 15 every year, is a national holiday commemorating the nation’s independence from British colonialism of more than 200 years.