Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Thursday, July 25
Appreciating Poetry. 1-2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Melissa McGuire will guide attendees through different types of poems — haiku, sonnets, limericks — while analyzing form and content, as well as developing ideas to use in their writing. Details: tinyurl.com/yy8jn94p or 815-777-0200.
Friday, July 26
Meet the Author. 1-3 p.m., Apple River Fort State Historic Site, 311 E. Myrtle St., Elizabeth, Ill. Award-winning author Janet Smith Post will host a meet-and-greet. Her new children’s book, “Where Two Rivers Meet: The Story of Black and Larkin Gatewood Carter,” will be available for purchase and for signing. Based on a true story, the book tells the story of the fateful meeting between the famous Sauk warrior and a settler on the Missouri frontier. Details: www.appleriverfort.org or 815-858-2028.
Saturday, July 27
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Spiritual Drum Circle. 1-3 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 107 S. Prospect St., Galena, Ill. Drum circles are an ancient traction being rediscovered and combined with spiritual imagery. Participants will learn how these circles work and experience a spontaneous evolving musical groove using hand drums, bells, shakers and more. No musical or drumming experience is required. The facilitators will guide and provide instruments. There will be a basket for a free will offering. Details: www.gracegalena.org.