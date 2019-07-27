SINSINAWA, Wis. — Shirley Cunningham, a counselor and spiritual director for more than 20 years, will lead the retreat Kissed by God: Holy Women Create, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, at Sinsinawa Mound.
Cunningham will guide participants in inviting holy women to lead attendees to deeper trust in inner wisdom, grace and creativity. She will draw from the lives of Miriam the dancer; Hildegard the artist, musician and writer; and Teresa of Avila and Therese of Lisieux, the writers, as well as Tekakwitha.
Participants will gain spiritual practices in journaling, poetry, music, dreamwork, prayer and meditation. Skill or experience in those practices is not necessary. Bring a notebook for journaling and simple art materials, if you wish.
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 2. The fee is $191 for an overnight guest and $118 for a commuter.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.