MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., will host Murder by Death on Friday, July 26.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with performances at 8.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of the show or at the door. Advance tickets are available at tinyurl.com/y5m85y2u.
The American indie rock and alternative country band began in 2000 in Bloomington, Ind. It has released 12 albums, with “The Other Shore” its latest in 2018.
The all-ages show will include food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The Codfish Hollow Art Gallery also will be open, featuring hand-crafted artwork by local artists. Vendors will have arts, crafts and jewelry for sale. Free parking is available, with hay rack rides to and from the barn, as well as free camping in the cow pasture.