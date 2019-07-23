“Good Trouble,” 7 p.m. on Freeform
Looks like we’ve already reached the inevitable “hey, let’s put on a show” episode that seems to come along at some point in the progression of any TV series. In this case, the occasion is Malika’s (Zuri Adele) birthday, and she thinks it might be fun if her friends in the Coterie create performance pieces that express themselves as a gift to her.
“Red Sparrow,” 8:30 p.m. on HBO
Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence stars in this 2018 adaptation of a novel by former CIA member Jason Matthews. The thriller casts Lawrence as a former ballerina turned Russian spy, who is assigned by her masters with seducing a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton) and persuading him to divulge the name of a Russian asset who is working for him.