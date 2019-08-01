“Million Dollar Listing New York,” 8 p.m. on Bravo
Returning after a self-enforced European sabbatical, former series regular Luis D. Ortiz re-enters the cutthroat world of New York real estate as one of Bravo’s flagship reality shows returns for Season 8, with established real estate moguls Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold also returning. Broker Tyler Whitman, a newcomer to this series with a decade of real estate experience under his belt, also joins the cast.
“Flip or Flop,” 8 p.m. on HGTV
They may be divorced now, but Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa evidently have hit a compatible stride as co-parents and business partners as they return with a new 16-episode season, which follows them as they buy, renovate and re-sell properties in Southern California. In the Season 8 premiere, the duo buys a rundown four-bedroom property in the Rowland Heights area.