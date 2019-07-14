HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
4. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
5. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes, Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
5. Everything Is Fcked: A Book About Hope, Mark Manson, Harper
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
5. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
3. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, Bantam
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
3. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
YOUNG ADULT
1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
4. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford, Candlewick
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
5. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic